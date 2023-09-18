Constance Clayton, 89, history-making Philadelphia superintendent, has died

Dr. Constance E. Clayton, the longtime and long-revered School District of Philadelphia superintendent, has died at age 89.

The first Black and first female superintendent in Philadelphia’s history, Dr. Clayton spent her life in service of children. She became Philadelphia’s superintendent in 1989, and served until her retirement in 1993.

“I made every decision based on, ‘Was it good for our kids?’ Dr. Clayton said in a 2017 interview, shortly before Senator Bob Casey honored her in the Senate as an African American whose contributions made Pennsylvania better.

Born in North Philadelphia, Dr. Clayton attended Girls’ High, Jay Cooke Junior High, and Dunbar Elementary, a segregated school at the time. She earned degrees at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, and spent her career as a Philadelphia educator.

During her tenure, the district had no labor strikes. It ran no deficits.

Formal and eloquent, Dr. Clayton was considered by some as autocratic, but she didn’t mind the pushback.

On days when closing school was a question, Dr. Clayton instructed bus drivers to navigate the hills of Manayunk to determine whether the roads were passable.

“They called me ‘No Close Clayton,’ " she said in 2017.

Tony B. Watlington Sr., Philadelphia’s current superintendent, has said she quickly became a mentor to him during his time in Philadelphia.

In fact, Dr. Clayton provided an impetus for the district to buy new curriculum for all students in math, English language arts and science. Prior to this year, different schools might use different curricula.

Clayton, Watlington has said, told him, “Young man, our children are transient, the curriculum matters,” Watlington said.

District officials confirmed Dr. Clayton’s death but no further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.