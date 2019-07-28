Parkway Center City Middle College, a novel Philadelphia School District school designed to let students simultaneously earn high school and college diplomas for free, first enrolled Pressley and his classmates, 121 students in all, in 2017. Eighty-nine percent of that first group — 108 young people — are poised to begin their junior year in high school entirely on the CCP campus. (The others moved away or found the program too rigorous and transferred to other schools.)