A petition launched earlier this month that calls on Penn to end what organizers said is a campus “police state” has drawn more than 13,000 signatures. Organizers have called on Penn to ban the use of guns on campus, stop the “racialized practice” of broadcasting texts and emails only when community members commit crimes (and not when students do) and to end associations with organizations that support policing. It also says the university should form an investigative team including students and faculty of color to examine instances of people of color who were stopped and frisked and to have that team review policies and training practices of university police.