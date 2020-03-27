You might have missed this bit of news among the flood of coronavirus developments.
But it was a little easier to get into the University of Pennsylvania this year, according to statistics released by the Philadelphia Ivy League institution this week.
Penn accepted nearly 8.1% or 3,404 of its 42,205 applicants, up from 7.4 percent last year. The slight decrease in selectivity comes after several years of increases and after a drop in applications.
The highest concentration of accepted students are from Pennsylvania, California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas, the school said, and 168 students live in Philadelphia. About 14% are international. The school will enroll a class of 2,400.
Meanwhile, Princeton in New Jersey admitted 1,823 of its 32,836 applicants, about 5.5% — the same percentage as in 2018. Last year, the school had accepted 5.8% of applicants. The accepted students come from 48 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and 64 countries, the school said. Princeton expects to enroll a class of 1,296.
Students have until May 1 to decide if they will enroll.