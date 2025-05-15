Penn State board plans to vote next Thursday on Commonwealth campus closure plan

Pennsylvania State University’s board of trustees will meet next week to vote on a plan to close seven of its 20 Commonwealth campuses.

The board plans to meet Thursday at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting was planned following a more than two-hour private session of the board, also on Zoom, held Thursday morning.

Board Chair David M. Kleppinger said it was “a fruitful discussion,” but declined to release details. He said he remains optimistic that the plan will be approved by the board.

The seven campuses proposed for closure are Dubois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre, and York. The board will consider a single motion to close all seven campuses; there will not be individual votes on each campus, he said.

The move is being considered following a precipitous decline in enrollment at the campuses since 2010. The Inquirer earlier this week reported the seven campuses recommended for closure and detailed the recommendations, which were laid out in a 143-page report from a committee appointed by President Neeli Bendapudi.

Kleppinger said earlier this week he expected to have a vote within a week or two after the proposal had been leaked to the press.

“The input that we’ve received from a variety of constituents is that the uncertainty creates anxiety, and the best solution to eliminate uncertainty is to get to a final conclusion,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.