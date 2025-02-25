Penn State plans to close some Commonwealth campuses

Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday announced plans to close some of its 20 Commonwealth campuses as enrollment continues to fall.

“It has become clear that we cannot sustain a viable Commonwealth Campus ecosystem without closing some campuses,” Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement to the campus community Tuesday.

Just how many campuses is uncertain, but none will close before the end of the 2026-27 year, she said. That will allow students on the path to an associate’s to finish, and those going for a bachelor’s will be able to complete their first two years in time to transition to another campus.

“Every student who begins a Penn State degree will have the opportunity to complete it at Penn State,” she said.

The three Commonwealth campuses in the Philadelphia region ― Brandywine and Abington and the graduate education-focused campus at Great Valley ― will not be considered for closure. They are among the system’s largest. The others that also are among the largest and are safe from closure are: Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Harrisburg, and Lehigh Valley, Bendapudi said.

“These campuses comprise nearly 75% of total Commonwealth Campus enrollments and 67% of campus faculty and staff,” Bendapudi said.

The other 12 campuses ― Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Schuylkill, Shenango, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and York ― will be evaluated by a team of administrators appointed by Bendapudi. She expects to have a recommendation from the evaluation team no later than the end of this semester and expects to make a final decision before commencement, she said.

“We have exhausted reasonable alternatives to maintain the current number of campuses,” Bendapudi said. “We now must move forward with a structure that is sustainable, one that allows our strongest campuses — where we can provide our students with the best opportunities for success and engagement — to thrive, while we make difficult but necessary decisions about others.”

Rumors have been circulating for months about the potential closure of some of the campuses, and the issue was raised at a faculty senate meeting recently. At a House Appropriations Committee hearing earlier this week, Bendapudi declined to provide specifics on the university’s plan for the Commonwealth campuses, saying only that all options were on the table.

Enrollment down 30% since 2010

Enrollment has been declining steadily at the Commonwealth campuses. It stood at about 24,000 last June, down about 30% since 2010. This fall, overall enrollment at those campuses fell about 2%, but the decline in first-year enrollment was more steep: 8.4%, or 578 students.

The university said last June that all but two campuses — Lehigh Valley and Harrisburg — had lost enrollment, ranging from 16% to 50% over the last 10 years.

More than 380 employees at the Commonwealth campuses — about 21% of those eligible — took a buyout last year. Also at that time, the university said it was consolidating the leadership of some of the campuses and reducing the number of chancellors.

Meanwhile, the main campus has grown to more than 42,000 students; last fall, enrollment increased by 365 students, or less than 1%.

The university in December announced plans to grow the first-year student body at University Park, its main campus, over the next few years. Nearly 9,200 freshmen attend the main campus this fall. Eventually, the school would like to reach 10,000.

Across all its campuses, Penn State’s overall enrollment last fall stood at just under 88,000.

The university has been aiming to close a deficit, which stood at $191 million in 2022, by this summer. The university is on track to finish this fiscal year with a balanced budget, a university spokesperson said in December.