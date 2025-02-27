Penn approves 3.7% hike in tuition, fees, and room and board, bringing cost to $91k

The full cost to attend the University of Pennsylvania next year will exceed $91,000 under a resolution approved by the school’s budget and finance committee Thursday.

The 3.7% increase in costs is less than last year, which was 3.9% and the year before at 4%. Overall, the tab will rise from $87,860 last year to $91,112.

The costs include tuition of $63,204, fees of $8,032, room charge of $13,132 and $6,744 for meals.

Penn noted that it also will increase its undergraduate financial aid budget 6.4% to $328 million, noting that 45.4% of students receive financial aid. The university enrolls about 10,000 undergraduates.

The university said the average financial aid package this year is $70,552, more than three-quarters the cost of attendance.

The school noted its new financial aid program, “the Quaker commitment,” which was announced in November, will kick in for students entering in fall 2025.

It guarantees full-tuition scholarships for families who earn $200,000 or less and removes the home equity factor from consideration in the financial aid process. Students from families earning less than $75,000 will have their full attendance costs covered.

When announcing the program, Penn said it was responding to the needs of middle- and upper-middle-income families.

About 900 more students were expected to receive additional aid as a result of Penn’s exclusion of the primary family home from consideration, with a $4,000 average increase in grant aid, the school said in November. And the higher income threshold was expected to increase aid by an average of $10,000 for an additional 180 students, the university said.