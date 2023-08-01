A victory for Ms. Betty: One Bright Way’s oldest graduate takes the stage

Betty Williams stood behind the podium at the One Bright Way High School graduation to cheers and chants of, “You got this, Ms. Betty.”

Her emotional message as the 2023 class speaker: It’s never too late to graduate high school.

51 years after dropping out to raise her two children, Williams earned her diploma. She’s already been accepted to continue her education at community college.

“I hope my story helps someone who is afraid or thinks that they are too old to go back to school,” said Williams. “I did it, so can you.”

Williams took three buses to her evening program, and often arrived earlier than the staff. She received the Perfect Attendance award.

“This year has been the best year of my life. I’ll never forget it,” Williams said.