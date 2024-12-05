The Philly school board has a new vice president

The Philadelphia school board has a new leadership team.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s board, which began its term in May, elected board member Sarah-Ashley Andrews as vice president at its Thursday night meeting.

Reginald Streater was reelected president. Both Streater and Andrews were unanimously elected at the board’s reorganization meeting, which is held every year in December.

Andrews’ election was something of a surprise. Wanda Novalés had served as vice president for just six months, taking over the position when Parker’s board assembled. Novalés said it had been an honor to serve and will continue as a board member, but supported Andrews’ candidacy.

Andrews has served on the board since 2022; she was initially nominated by former Mayor Jim Kenney and was tapped by Parker to continue serving. She is a therapist and pastor, and a graduate of district schools McCall Elementary and Saul High.

Streater said he was excited to work on a team with Andrews, whom he called a bridge builder, “an entrepreneur who cares about students — trust me, I hear about it often.”

Streater also cited Andrews’ nontraditional path to a professional life as an important example to Philadelphia students: She attended college right after high school graduation, but left after a time, and started a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention. She supported herself as a Lyft driver, and returned to finish her degree after someone to whom she gave a ride inspired her to do so. Now, Andrews is a therapist in private practice.

The unanimous vote was notable; when Novalés was elected when the new board was constituted in May, she won the vice presidency after three candidates, including Andrews, were nominated for the No. 2 board spot. Novalés won in a runoff vote, but four board members voted against her, supporting Andrews at the time.

Andrews said that it was an honor to win the vice president’s job and that the board will work together to focus on student achievement.

“Achieving this goal requires more than good intentions or individual efforts; it demands unity,” Andrews said. “A united board sends a powerful message that despite differences in perspective or approach, we are committed to working together for the greater good. It tells our community that their leaders are focused not on personal agendas, but on creating opportunities for students and supporting educators.”

Streater said he looked forward to Andrews and the rest of the board holding him accountable.

“I see my role as facilitating and serving the board’s collective will, not my own,” Streater said. “My voice is no greater than any of your own.”