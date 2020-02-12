Philadelphia’s education nominating panel, charged with selecting potential school board members for Mayor Jim Kenney to choose from, made 27 names public Wednesday.
Eight of the nine current board members were renominated: Julia Danzy, Leticia Egea-Hinton, Mallory Fix Lopez, Lee Huang, Maria McColgan, Chris McGinley, Angela McIver and Joyce Wilkerson, the current board president.
Wayne Walker, the current school board vice president, said recently that he was not seeking a new term because of a family commitment that requires him to spend long periods of time out of town.
The 19 others under consideration for board spots are: Valerie Adams-Bass, Ameen Akbar, Sarah Ashley Andrews, Dawn Ang, Dario Bellot, Alison Cohen, Susan DeJarnatt, AJ Ernst, Cindy Farlino, Cheryl Harper, Tre Johnson, Gavin Keirans, Chad Lassiter, Donna Laws, Nina Liou, Rosybell Maria, William Peebles, Andrew Stober, and David Thomas.
The nominating panel, chaired by Penn Provost and former School Reform Commission member Wendell Pritchett, made the announcements at an afternoon meeting at City Hall. It is the only such public meeting expected.
Kenney has 10 days to request more names from the board; after he makes his final choices, City Council weighs in, a new step in the school board process.
The scripted, sparsely-attended meeting drew fire from two members of the public who said the board’s secret deliberations were inappropriate and a violation of the state Sunshine Act.
“The people of Philadelphia, including the stakeholders of this district, have been shut out of this process,” said Lisa Haver, a retired Philadelphia teacher.
Karol Kilimnik, another retired teacher, objected to the fact that no meeting agenda or list of candidates was made public.
“Your actions mirror the undemocratic maneuverings playing out on the national level,” Kilimnik said. “It’s a disgrace.”
This is a developing story; check back for more details.