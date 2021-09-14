Two weeks into the new term, COVID-19 has temporarily closed the first Philadelphia School District building.

Emlen Elementary, in East Mount Airy, will be shut for in-person learning until Sept. 24, officials announced in a letter sent to families. The K-5 school enrolls about 300 students, all of whom are too young to be vaccinated.

“Due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in our school, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has determined that our school building will temporarily close from 9-13-21 to 9-23-21 to help stem the spread of the virus,” principal Tammy Thomas wrote in a letter to Emlen families sent Monday. “Students and staff may not return to our school building during this time.”

Learning will continue during the building closure; teachers will be instructing students remotely, as they did for most students for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.

Students who did not share a classroom with an employee or student who tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine, the letter said.

COVID-19 cases among school-aged children are rising sharply.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has stressed the importance of in-person learning, especially after 18 months of COVID-19-interrupted learning for most children. He has also said he fully expected temporary school closures in the 120,000 student, 215-school district because of virus outbreaks.

Officials have said they’re doing all they can to mitigate risk. All district students and staff must wear masks, except when eating. Staff must be vaccinated — though some exceptions are allowed, and those employees who choose not to get vaccinated will not be disciplined if they submit to COVID-19 testing twice a week. Officials encourage keeping three feet of space between students, but that’s not often not possible in some Philadelphia classrooms.

Staff are COVID-19 tested weekly, but the district has moved away from asymptomatic testing of students, which happened last spring, when some students returned to classes two days a week. (Student athletes who play some contact sports and those who participate in performance extracurriculars such as choir and band do receive COVID-19 testing.)

The district maintains a public COVID-19 dashboard, but no student data is yet available.