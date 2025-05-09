These Philly schools are the city’s best and most-improved, according to the district
Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. presented the “Accelerate Philly” awards, named for his strategic plan, at Martin Luther King High.
The Philadelphia School District honored its own Friday, recognizing 41 schools around the city for strong academic performance and growth.
The full list of award winners can be found here:
Math, ELA, and reading proficiency
Increased math proficiency, elementary/middle
James Logan
Cook-Wissahickon
Highest PSSA math proficiency, elementary/middle
Penn Alexander
Powel Elementary
Baldi Middle
Increased PSSA ELA proficiency, elementary/middle
Robert Morris
Issac Sheppard
Roberto Clemente Middle School
Highest PSSA ELA proficiency
William M. Meredith
A. S. Jenks
Science Leadership Academy Middle School
Increased PSSA Reading proficiency, grade 3
Morris
John Moffet
Highest PSSA Reading proficiency, grade 3
Meredith
A.S. Jenks
Increased PSSA Math proficiency, grade 3
Morris
Cayuga
Highest PSSA Math proficiency, grade 3
Penn Alexander
A.S. Jenks
Keystone proficiency
Increased Keystone Biology proficiency
Bodine High
Parkway Center City Middle College
Carver High School of Engineering and Science
Highest Keystone Biology proficiency
Masterman
Central
Academy at Palumbo
Increased Keystone Algebra I proficiency
Bodine High
Hill-Freedman World Academy
Constitution High
Highest Keystone Algebra I proficiency
Masterman
Central
Science Leadership Academy
Increased Keystone Literature proficiency
Randolph High
The LINC
Robeson High, Edison High (tie)
Highest Keystone Literature proficiency
Masterman
Central
Parkway Center City Middle College
NOCTI proficiency
Increased NOCTI Proficiency
Kensington High
Saul High
Roxborough High
Highest NOCTI proficiency
George Washington High
Saul High
Franklin Learning Center
Attendance and dropouts
Increased regular attendance, students
Bryant
Wagner
Casarez
Highest regular attendance
Masterman
Increased regular attendance, teachers
Sullivan
Motivation High
McCloskey, Heston (tie)
Highest regular attendance, teachers
McCloskey
Largest reduction of dropouts
Northeast
Graduation rates
Increased four-year graduation rate
Furness High
Sayre High
Randolph High
Highest four-year graduation rate
Masterman
Girard Academic Music Program
Science Leadership Academy
Carver High School of Engineering and Science
Parkway Center City Middle College