Education
These Philly schools are the city’s best and most-improved, according to the district

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. presented the “Accelerate Philly” awards, named for his strategic plan, at Martin Luther King High.

The Philadelphia School District honored its own Friday, recognizing 41 schools around the city for strong academic performance and growth.

The full list of award winners can be found here:

Math, ELA, and reading proficiency
Keystone proficiency
NOCTI proficiency
Attendance and dropouts
Graduation rates

Math, ELA, and reading proficiency

Increased math proficiency, elementary/middle

  1. James Logan

  2. Cook-Wissahickon

Highest PSSA math proficiency, elementary/middle

  1. Penn Alexander

  2. Powel Elementary

  3. Baldi Middle

Increased PSSA ELA proficiency, elementary/middle

  1. Robert Morris

  2. Issac Sheppard

  3. Roberto Clemente Middle School

Highest PSSA ELA proficiency

  1. William M. Meredith

  2. A. S. Jenks

  3. Science Leadership Academy Middle School

Increased PSSA Reading proficiency, grade 3

  1. Morris

  2. John Moffet

Highest PSSA Reading proficiency, grade 3

  1. Meredith

  2. A.S. Jenks

Increased PSSA Math proficiency, grade 3

  1. Morris

  2. Cayuga

Highest PSSA Math proficiency, grade 3

  1. Penn Alexander

  2. A.S. Jenks

Keystone proficiency

Increased Keystone Biology proficiency

  1. Bodine High

  2. Parkway Center City Middle College

  3. Carver High School of Engineering and Science

Highest Keystone Biology proficiency

  1. Masterman

  2. Central

  3. Academy at Palumbo

Increased Keystone Algebra I proficiency

  1. Bodine High

  2. Hill-Freedman World Academy

  3. Constitution High

Highest Keystone Algebra I proficiency

  1. Masterman

  2. Central

  3. Science Leadership Academy

Increased Keystone Literature proficiency

  1. Randolph High

  2. The LINC

  3. Robeson High, Edison High (tie)

Highest Keystone Literature proficiency

  1. Masterman

  2. Central

  3. Parkway Center City Middle College

NOCTI proficiency

Increased NOCTI Proficiency

  1. Kensington High

  2. Saul High

  3. Roxborough High

Highest NOCTI proficiency

  1. George Washington High

  2. Saul High

  3. Franklin Learning Center

Attendance and dropouts

Increased regular attendance, students

  1. Bryant

  2. Wagner

  3. Casarez

Highest regular attendance

  1. Masterman

Increased regular attendance, teachers

  1. Sullivan

  2. Motivation High

  3. McCloskey, Heston (tie)

Highest regular attendance, teachers

  1. McCloskey

Largest reduction of dropouts

  1. Northeast

Graduation rates

Increased four-year graduation rate

  1. Furness High

  2. Sayre High

  3. Randolph High

Highest four-year graduation rate

  1. Masterman

  2. Girard Academic Music Program

  3. Science Leadership Academy

  4. Carver High School of Engineering and Science

  5. Parkway Center City Middle College