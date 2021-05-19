Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney said Thursday they are planning for a full, in-person reopening of all Philadelphia School District buildings in the fall.

The pledge — which is dependent on the Centers for Disease Control removing recommendations for any social distancing inside classrooms, officials said — came with the public backing of all five district unions, including the powerful Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

“We all assure that as best we can, we’re going to work together to get children back to school five days a week.” Hite said from the stage of Spring Garden Elementary School, in North Philadelphia.

Kenney said he was “very optimistic” that reopening would happen.

Officials said they expected the CDC to issue updated school guidance in the coming weeks. If the current 3-foot distancing remains, some schools physically do not have the space to accommodate all students.

Hite said Philadelphia schools will offer a fully virtual option to families that areuncomfortable with in-person instruction. That’s in contrast to New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy has said schools will not offer an all-digital option in the fall.

Philadelphia teacher feedback indicates that “hybrid instruction is not ideal, or not a sustainable option, and so will be not be offered next year,” Hite said.

Jerry Jordan, PFT president, threw his full weight behind the move to reopen.

“We do endorse the returning of students and staff to five days per week in September,” Jordan said at the news conference. “We believe that it’s really important to have in-person instruction.”

He said the PFT would work to ensure that the district’s buildings were safe for full reoccupancy.

Much remains to be worked out — whether students and teachers will need to be masked, how teachers who raise their hands for virtual instruction will be selected, for instance.