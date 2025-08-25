Philly teachers have a tentative contract

The Philadelphia School District and its largest union have a tentative, three-year deal.

The dramatic news came late Sunday night — less than 12 hours before the first day of school for 117,000 district students, but a week before the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ contract expired.

Arthur Steinberg, the PFT’s president, called the deal “historic.”

The PFT is the district’s largest union, representing 14,000 teachers, school counselors, nurses, secretaries and paraprofessionals.

Terms of the deal were not available, but union leaders were pushing for raises, an end to the controversial “3-5-7-9″ policy that imposed penalties on educators for taking their contractually awarded sick time, and parental leave — PFT members, under the current contract, get no such leave.

Steinberg said in a statement that he was “thrilled” with the tentative pact “ensuring that school will open on time, as well as three years of labor peace.”

“This contract recognizes the hard work and dedication our members bring to the district and allows them to have peace of mind that they will be able to provide for their families while continuing to educate the children of the School District of Philadelphia,” Steinberg said.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a statement the deal acknowledged teachers’ strong efforts “and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship.”

Research shows that qualified, well-supported and stable teachers are the most important factor in driving student achievement, Watlington said, “and as we begin the new school year, this contract gives us stability, clarity, and momentum to continue working in partnership with the PFT and to further implement our five-year strategic plan, Accelerate Philly. We are on our way to becoming the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation.”

Union officials said they would share details of the contract in the near future.

The tentative deal, still subject to ratification by PFT members, comes after some saber rattling.

Steinberg asked for — and received — a strike vote in June, just after the end of the last school year, and had expressed frustration with the pace of talks. Members gathered earlier this month to begin strike preparations, and Steinberg said there was a “lack of urgency” on district officials’ part around talks.

Those talks apparently accelerated in recent days.

Under the union’s current contract, starting teachers earn $54,156; so-called senior career teachers at the top of the pay scale earn $107,495. Paraprofessionals’ starting pay is $24,658, and their maximum salary is $49,346.