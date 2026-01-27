Philly schools - public and archdiocesan - will be virtual again on Wednesday

With streets still snowy and frigid temperatures locked in for days, Philadelphia school buildings will remain closed Wednesday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said.

Classes are on, though, with students expected to complete work virtually and educators required to teach.

Advertisement

“Based on the conditions due to the inclement weather, out of an abundance of caution and in order to ensure the safety of our entire school community, including our valued staff members who commute from various counties across the region,” the virtual call was made, Watlington said in a message to families and staff.

District offices will be operating virtually as well. No after-school activities will be held.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is our top priority,” spokesperson Naima DeBrest said in a statement. “To the greatest extent possible, the School District of Philadelphia strives to keep schools open for in-person learning to accelerate student achievement. The recent snowstorm in the greater Philadelphia region dropped significant snow and ice, which has left slick or covered roads. It continues to impact drivers and commuters.”

The district’s plans for the rest of the week have not yet been determined, officials said. It had already planned report card conferences and early dismissals for all schools Thursday and Friday.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will also be virtual Wednesday.

Suburban Catholic schools typically follow the decisions of their local school districts.

Other districts have already said they will open Wednesday

Some suburban school districts are going in a different direction. Upper Darby schools will be open Wednesday, but with a two-hour delay, Superintendent Dan McGarry said in a letter to families.

“The district maintenance, facilities, and transportation departments have worked very hard to prepare our schools for students and staff,” McGarry wrote. “I also know that the township continues to work hard to clear roads as quickly and safely as possible … please be safe as you make your way to school tomorrow.”

Upper Darby is a smaller district, with just 12,500 students in 13 schools. Philadelphia, by contrast, has about 125,000 students in 218 schools. It maintains about 300 buildings.

Colonial Schools, in Montgomery County, will also be open Wednesday, operating on a regular schedule.