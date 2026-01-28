Philly schools return to in-person learning Thursday

After three days out of school buildings, Philadelphia public students and staff will be back to in-person learning Thursday.

Officials announced the call Wednesday afternoon.

Archdiocesan high schools and city parochial schools will also be back to traditional classes Thursday, officials said.

In the aftermath of a significant winter storm and sub-freezing temperatures, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. gave students and staff a full snow day Monday, with no learning or teaching obligations.

He pivoted the district’s 125,000 students to virtual instruction Tuesday and Wednesday as conditions remained tricky to navigate.

Temperatures are expected to dip even lower Thursday, and many side streets and sidewalks aren’t clear, but officials have said they prioritize in-person learning when conditions are safe for students and staff.

“School District and City of Philadelphia officials have been working around the clock to clear snow and ice from roads and walkways to support a safe return to in-person learning,” Watlington wrote in a message to families and staff Thursday.

Any students arriving late because of weather-related challenges will not have their lateness counted against them, the superintendent said. The same goes for staff not able to make it into work on time because of weather-related commuting challenges.

Yellow bus service will operate as usual, though delays might occur, Watlington said.

After school activities are on, the central office will be open, and the school-selection deadline has been extended from Wednesday to Friday so families can confer with school counselors they may have had difficulty reaching because of the snow closures.

Philadelphia’s school board meeting, also scheduled for Thursday, will also happen in person. Board members and members of the public have the chance to participate virtually, as well.