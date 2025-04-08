Welding, music, kindergarten prep: Philly announces summer school plans for 2025

The Philadelphia School District is opening up more spots in summer programs this year, offering students opportunities to learn welding, join a drumline, take dual enrollment courses, and practice entrepreneurship skills.

In all, 25,000 students will have the opportunity for six weeks of learning — an expansion of 2,000 students over last year’s summer school.

The district is expanding its offerings despite news that fiscal hardship is close at hand absent new funding sources; officials said in late March that they would spend much of the district’s fund balance in the 2025-26 to avoid staff and program cuts as federal stimulus funds dry up.

The district is now projecting a $15 million deficit in 2026-27, which would grow to about $2 billion over five years.

The district is alone among Pennsylvania districts as unable to raise its own revenue; despite that, it has received multiple credit upgrades over the past several years, a nod to outsiders’ confidence in its ability to manage its $4.6 billion budget, responsible for educating nearly 200,000 students in district and charter schools.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said at a Tuesday news conference at Edison High School that the summer investment was worth it as the district seeks to continue academic progress.

“Our aspiration is to be the fastest-improving big city school district in the country, and summer programming is a part of that,” Watlington said. “We know that the summer slide is a real thing.”

The programs, which are free to families, include opportunities for students entering all grades, from kindergarten through 12th. They’re open to all district students, and will operate in 135 schools around the city.

Some programs provide stipends to students participating in work experiences.

“For up to six weeks, students will have the opportunity to participate in activities that are really based on their needs,” said Randi Klein-Davila, assistant superintendent for the Office of Student Life. “We encourage families to learn more about each program to identify the program that is right for your students’ needs.”

Last summer, Edison High offered a pre-career and technical education program to middle grades students to explore the trades. The program will be offered again this summer.

Barry Pearl, a veteran welder and Edison welding teacher, said it’s an invaluable experience for students who think they might want to learn a trade but want to get hands-on experience before they decide.

Emma Garcia Rivera came to welding this year, as an Edison 10th grader. Having the chance to learn about it earlier would have been great, she said.

“I genuinely wish that I did have an opportunity to be a part of this program,” said Garcia Rivera.

Which programs are available?

The programs open to district students this summer include:

Kindergarten Transition: a virtual program, by invitation only, to boost rising kindergarteners’ confidence.

Rising 1st - 8th Graders Summer Achievers: A mix of traditional summer camp activities with reading and math lessons.

Rising 10th - 12th Credit Recovery/Act 158: Help for high school students who failed courses or need to complete graduation requirements.

Rising 6th - 12th Graders Summer Drumline: Drumline fundamentals with instruction and performance opportunities.

Rising 6th - 12th Graders All City Orchestra: Orchestra and jazz training for students to boost musical skills.

Rising 9th Graders Young Entrepreneurs: Experience in starting a business.

Rising 12th Graders Senior Year Only Program: College prep through classes at Community College of Philadelphia or Temple University.

Rising 10th - 12th Graders StartUp EDU: Classes to foster entrepreneurial skills.

Rising 6th - 8th Graders CTE Summer Camps: Introducing middle grades students to career and technical education.

Rising 10th - 12th, Current Seniors CTE Summer Programs/Internships: An invitation-only program giving career and technical education students work-based learning and academic enrichment.

Rising 9th - 12th Graders CareerPrep Externships/Internships: An invitation-only program offering high-school students work-based learning and enrichment.

All Grades Extended School Year: By invitation only, programs for students with disabilities as mandated by their federal special education plans.

Rising 1st - 8th Graders Newcomer Program: By invitation only, programs for English learners who enrolled in school after Jan. 1.

Rising 11th - 12th Graders Dual Enrollment: Students enroll in college courses and fulfill high school graduation requirements, open to eligible juniors and seniors.

Spots are limited and will be assigned on a first come, first served basis; enrollment for the programs is now open.