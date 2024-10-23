These 7 Philly schools just got millions in state money for these projects

Seven Philadelphia schools are getting building upgrades thanks to a $175 million state program that helps districts across Pennsylvania fix up facilities.

The money will replace windows and doors, remove asbestos and lead paint, put on new roofs, renovate bathrooms, and more; it will be matched by district funds.

These are the Philadelphia schools that will get funding from the state’s Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program initiated by Gov. Josh Shapiro:

Overbrook High School, West Philadelphia: $5 million for an auditorium renovation project that will remove asbestos and lead paint, install new seats, fix moldy and water-stained ceilings and walls, and install air-conditioning. The school is also getting $3.7 million for a roof replacement project — the current roof leaks, creating air-quality and mold concerns. Blaine Elementary School, Strawberry Mansion: $3 million for a window and door replacement project. Martha Washington Elementary School: West Philadelphia. $1.5 million for a bathroom renovation project. Childs Elementary School, Point Breeze: $1.2 million for a bathroom renovation project. Edison High School, North Philadelphia: $889,049 to replace the culinary program’s ventilation system. Francis Hopkinson School, Juniata Park: $821,239 for a roof replacement project. Cayuga Elementary School, Hunting Park: $815,739 for a roof replacement project.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas (D., Philadelphia) said the awards for Overbrook, known as “the Castle on the Hill” for its stately presence on Lancaster Avenue, were particularly welcome.

» READ MORE: Philly is starting on a process that will likely lead to school closures, new buildings. Here’s what you should know.

“At nearly 100 years old, Overbrook High School is one of the oldest and most iconic school buildings in Philadelphia but riddled with environmental concerns following years of disrepair,” Cephas said in a news release. “With its easily distinguishable architecture and beauty, these renovation projects will keep this star of our community shining for future generations.”

More than 200 projects at schools across the commonwealth got funding through the new program.

But no district’s facilities needs are greater than Philadelphia’s; officials have estimated city schools need about $8 billion in building fixes. The average district school is nearly 75 years old, and many have asbestos, lead, or mold issues.

The school board and Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. recently announced the district would formally launch a long-delayed facilities master-planning process that will likely result in school closings, as well as building replacements and program colocations.