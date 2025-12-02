Quinta Brunson wants thousands of Philly kids to have free school field trips

Quinta Brunson wants you to dig into your pocket to make free field trips possible for Philadelphia students.

The actress, writer, and comedian — along with Philadelphia School District officials and the leader of the district’s nonprofit arm — announced the “Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund” on Tuesday.

District teachers and administrators will be able to apply for money for field trips by completing a short application subject to evaluation by an independent, internal group of educators. Field trip grants will be made twice a year.

Brunson, of Abbott Elementary fame, grew up in West Philadelphia and spent time in district and charter schools. She named her smash-hit TV show, now in its fifth season, for Joyce Abbott, her sixth grade teacher at Andrew Hamilton Elementary.

Field trips — including ones Abbott’s class sold hoagies to pay for — were a seminal part of her Philly education, Brunson said in a statement.

“They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day,” said Brunson. “Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable. I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

Every Abbott Elementary season has featured a field trip episode, including visits to Smith Playground, the Franklin Institute, and the Philadelphia Zoo. Brunson’s fund “will remove the financial barriers that too often limit our children’s access to these enrichment opportunities,” officials for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia said.

The Giving Tuesday launch kicks off with an unspecified donation from Brunson herself.

Kathryn Epps, president and CEO of the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, said getting students out of their classrooms is crucial.

“We are honored to partner with Quinta to expand these experiences for children in Philadelphia’s public schools, helping them to envision and realize any future they desire,” Epps said.

Tony B. Watlington Sr., Philadelphia School District superintendent, said he was grateful to Brunson.

“We want our students to venture out and bridge what they’re learning in the classroom to engaging, real-world learning experiences,” said Watlington. “This commitment to equitably expanding opportunities for students to have experiences outside of their classroom will help accelerate student achievement and we are becoming the fastest improving, large urban school District in the nation.”