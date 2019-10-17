Alumnus Norm Brodsky donated $10 million to Rider University, the largest gift in the school’s history, university officials said Thursday.
Rider’s 154-year-old business school has been named after Brodsky, a businessman, entrepreneur and author who attended a naming ceremony at the Lawrenceville, N.J. campus Thursday. It’s the first school at the university to be named for an alumnus.
The gift will be used to endow a scholarship for business students and for business school projects, the university said.
“This extraordinary gift exemplifies Norm and Elaine’s (Brodsky’s wife) deep passion for Rider and its students,” Rider University president Gregory G. Dell’Omo said in a statement.
Brodsky got his bachelor’s in commerce with a major in accounting from Rider in 1964. An adjunct professor at Rider, Brodsky founded eight businesses, including CitiStorage, an archive business.