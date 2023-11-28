Rosemont College’s accreditation has been reaffirmed after last year’s warning

Rosemont College no longer faces a threat to its accreditation following action by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education this month.

Its warning status was removed and its accreditation reaffirmed by the commission, its accrediting body, through 2028-29.

“We’re very pleased by the decision obviously,” said Jim Cawley, president of Rosemont. “We felt confident in the steps we took in the intervening year. This is an indication that things are continuing to move in the right direction for Rosemont.”

» READ MORE: Rosemont College gets a warning from Middle States Commission, its accrediting body

Advertisement

Rosemont, a small, private Catholic school in Lower Merion Township, received the warning a year ago that its accreditation “may be in jeopardy” because it did not appear to be meeting requirements around planning, budget and academic assessment.

The college had until July to provide a report to Middle States on how it would rectify the issues.

» READ MORE: Jim Cawley gets permanent president post at Rosemont College

Colleges need accreditation to keep their students eligible for state and financial aid. A warning is the lowest level of action that the commission takes when it has concerns. The next is probation and then “show cause” when an institution must demonstrate it should keep its accreditation, or lose it.

The college must submit a monitoring report by Aug. 1 of next year, showing the measures it took are sustainable and “further evidence” of improvement around student assessment, the commission said.