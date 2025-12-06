Rowan University is investigating computer system outage

Rowan University is investigating a computer system outage that has caused intermittent problems with internet, email, and other services since early Friday.

The university said in a message to the campus Saturday it “had identified the likely root cause” and would provide another update at 5 p.m. The school said there was a “connectivity issue with internal systems.”

Students and staff were having trouble connecting to Rowan Wi-Fi, accessing the university’s public websites and logging into most applications.

“Systems may continue to fluctuate as restoration work continues, and our teams will be actively monitoring and making adjustments throughout the day to stabilize all services,” the university said.

Reached by phone Saturday afternoon, Rowan spokesperson Joe Cardona said that it was too soon to say what caused the outage and that the investigation was ongoing.

“We’re still delving into it,” he said. “It was intermittent all day yesterday. You’d have email for a while and then you wouldn’t. Different systems would be down.”

But, he said, most systems seemed to be up and running Saturday afternoon. Security and safety systems have remained in operation, the school said.

Students on Friday were having trouble accessing homework assignments off the university’s Canvas system, Cardona said. Some people also had trouble accessing remote university meetings via computer, he said.

Students were directed to contact their professors about class schedules, assignments, and deadlines.