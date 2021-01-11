A Rutgers-Camden faculty member gave the university a $3.5 million gift, its largest ever, to support a scholars program at the law school, the university announced Monday.
The faculty member, the school said, has asked to remain anonymous.
The money will be used to fully launch the scholars program, aimed at attracting to the law school academically distinguished students with a commitment to public service, the school said. It will be named for Rayman L. Solomon, who served as dean of Rutgers-Camden law school from 1998 to 2014. Solomon also served as provost for a year and remains a professor of law there. (Solomon is not the donor.)
“The vision set forth by our donor will allow Rutgers to continue to prepare the very best students from New Jersey, the nation, and the world to become the leaders that we need to guide the future,” Kimberly Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Law School, said in a statement.
The Solomon Scholars will receive financial support and be eligible for summer stipends to do public service work, the university said. They also will be offered special programming and work with mentors, the school said.
Through a statement from the university, the donor expressed a desire to “give back to the place that has been the center of my professional life and that has introduced me to colleagues and students who have become close, lifelong friends.” The donor also cited Solomon’s commitment to the school’s mission of serving the public good.
“I am deeply honored by this incredible demonstration of selfless generosity made in my name by a valued friend and colleague,” Solomon said in a statement.
The donor also gave $50,000 to the school in March, which supported the first three Solomon scholars, who started at the law school this academic year.