A retired Philadelphia businessman offered to help Cherry Hill solve its school-lunch debt problem, but the school district said it will not accept donations to wipe out thousands of dollars in unpaid meal fees.
Steve Ravitz made the offer after the district was thrust into the national spotlight in August because of its policy to give students with outstanding fees tuna fish sandwiches for lunch instead of the regular hot meals served daily. In a Facebook post in September, Ravitz wrote: “I would be happy to solve this issue.”
A former Cherry Hill resident and owner of a chain of Shop Rite stores in South Jersey, Ravitz again expressed a willingness Wednesday to help.
“I never heard from anybody,” said Ravitz, who now lives in Philadelphia. “I gave up. I let it go.”
In a statement Thursday, school district spokesperson Barbara Wilson said: “We are not accepting donations toward the debt.”
The district has previously said it believes some parents who have outstanding lunch bills have the ability to pay the debts. The district said it would help parents apply for free or reduced meals and provide assistance for those who may not qualify for the government programs.
The district, one of the largest in South Jersey, enrolls about 11,000 students. About 20% are eligible for reduced-price or free meals.
Meanwhile, two state lawmakers announced plans Wednesday to introduce legislation that would require the state to pick up the cost of reduced-price breakfast or lunch for public school students, roughly $4.5 million annually. If approved, the measure would help eliminate some of the unpaid meal fees that have racked up in districts like Cherry Hill.
“It’s critically important that children have access to regular and nutritious meals while at school, but the sad fact is that for many families the financial burden is too great,” Assembly Speaker Craig Couglin (D., Middlesex) said in a statement.
State Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz (D., Essex) said she also wanted to see districts eliminate alternate meals for students with overdue meal fees. “Our students are dealing with enough,” Ruiz said Thursday.
Statewide in New Jersey, schools serve about 225,000 free or reduced breakfasts and 400,000 free or reduced lunches annually.
It’s unclear how many Cherry Hill parents with outstanding fees at the end of the 2018-19 school year were eligible for reduced meals. Officials have cited a $14,343 meal debt incurred by about 343 students. In the previous school year, the district wiped out about $25,000 in unpaid meal fees, giving parents a clean slate without requiring payment, officials said.
There have been offers from local residents and from people around the country on Facebook to help erase the outstanding debt. But the district has said it would not accept donations because of the likelihood that the debt would then recur.
Ravitz, who lived in Cherry Hill for more than 40 years, said he had hoped to work with “one or two donors to put this issue to sleep.” His fourth-generation family business operates two ShopRite stores in Cherry Hill.
“Simply erasing the debt does not address the many families with financial means who have just chosen not to pay what is owed,” school Superintendent Joseph Meloche and Board President Eric Goodwin said in a statement.
There is precedent. After a public outcry, the Wyoming Valley West School District in northeastern Pennsylvania agreed to accept a donation from Todd Carmichael, owner of Philadelphia-based La Colombe coffee, a Philadelphia businessman to erase a $22,467 lunch debt. It also reversed its threat to try to place children whose parents had not paid their school-lunch bills in foster care.
Wilson, the Cherry Hill district spokesperson, said would-be donors can assist kids who may be experiencing food insecurity at home by instead contributing to the district’s weekend food backpack program, which was launched last year with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that has since expired.
The Cherry Hill School Board approved changes to the district’s unpaid fees policy on Tuesday after a backlash about the tuna policy. The new policy allows students to select a hot meal, but prohibits those with overdue accounts from participating in extracurricular activities such as the prom, dances, and school trips until their bill is paid.
Lunch costs $3 at elementary and middle schools and $3.10 at the two high schools in Cherry Hill. Under the changes, students still get a meal when their debt reaches $10. When it reaches $25, parents must be contacted to discuss the outstanding balance and any financial needs. If the debt reaches $75, a parent must attend a mandatory meeting with school officials. Until the bill is paid, students will be prohibited from extracurricular activities, except athletics.
The new policy will apply to students with lunch debt from the previous school year, according to Lynn E. Shugars, an assistant superintendent for business. The current outstanding balance for unpaid meal balances has reached $16,445.82 this year, she said.