Here’s how qualifying Lower Merion residents can get a rebate on their school taxes

Eligible residents of Lower Merion and Narberth can now apply for a partial rebate on the taxes they paid to the Lower Merion School District for the 2024 tax year. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s eligible, how you can apply, and how much money you can get back.

Who’s eligible for the rebate?

The rebate is available for renters and homeowners in Lower Merion who make $46,520 or less ​annually and meet certain qualifications. Lower Merion residents who meet the income threshold must be 65 and older; widows or widowers 50 and older; or people with disabilities 18 and older.

How much money can I receive?

The Lower Merion School District will pay eligible taxpayers an additional 50% of the maximum standard rebate they can receive from the Commonwealth’s property tax or rent rebate program. The Commonwealth has four brackets for tax rebates based on income. If a Lower Merion resident gets $460 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, they can get an additional $230 from the school district. If they get $1,000 from the Commonwealth, they’d get an additional $500 from the school district, and so on.

Annual Income Maximum Rebate from PA Maximum Rebate from Lower Merion School District Annual Income $0 - $8,270 Maximum Rebate from PA $1,000 Maximum Rebate from Lower Merion School District $500 Annual Income $8,271 - $15,510 Maximum Rebate from PA $770 Maximum Rebate from Lower Merion School District $385 Annual Income $15,511 - $18,610 Maximum Rebate from PA $460 Maximum Rebate from Lower Merion School District $230 Annual Income $18,611 - $4​​​​6,520 Maximum Rebate from PA $380​ Maximum Rebate from Lower Merion School District $190

How can I apply?

To apply, qualified individuals need to print out this form , fill it out completely, and mail it to Lower Merion School District, Attn: Business Office, 301 E. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003.

In addition to the completed form, you must include a copy of form PA-1000 2024 filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. If you need a copy of PA-1000, you can contact your state representative. Find your state representative’s contact information here.

You’ll also need an acceptable proof of payment for Part D, line (b) of the rebate form. This could include a copy of a 2024 PA-1000 rebate check received on or after July 1, a statement of direct deposit from the Commonwealth received on or after July 1, or a printout of a report for claim year 2024 from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue site. To find that, click here, then go to “Rebates” and “Where’s my Rebate?”

To get a rebate for taxes filed in 2025 for the 2024 tax year, the above documents must be submitted between July 1 of this year and June 30.

You do not need to attach a copy of your tax bill.

When will I get my rebate check?

Once you send in your completed form and additional documents, you can expect to receive a check within 30 days, according to the Lower Merion School District.

How much do Lower Merion residents pay in school taxes?

School district taxes in Lower Merion are based on millage rates. The Lower Merion School District’s tax rate was 32.3948 mills in the 2023-24 school year, which the board raised to 33.911 mills for the 2024-25 school year. One mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The median assessed value for single-family homes in Lower Merion was $287,790 as of last month, according to Montgomery County officials.

In 2024, the homeowners in Lower Merion paid an average of $11,878 in school taxes. That number increased to an average of $12,353 in 2025.