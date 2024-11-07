If SEPTA strikes, Philly schools may need to go virtual

If SEPTA bus, trolley, and subway operators call a strike at midnight Friday, some Philadelphia schools could need to move to virtual instruction, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has told staff.

Roughly 55,000 Philadelphia School District students take SEPTA to get to classes every day.

“I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” Watlington said in a statement. “I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption.”

Talks between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234, its largest union, have barely progressed; members have already authorized a strike if a deal is not hammered out by Thursday night.

If a strike happens, Watlington said, the district is “fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for students.”

But the superintendent said in an email to staff, there could be instances where certain schools have to pivot to remote learning.

“In cases where student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, the district may recommend that a school move to virtual instruction,” Watlington wrote in the email. “In such a case, district and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning.

Teachers will not be asked to deliver virtual and in-person instruction simultaneously, Watlington said.

Late students will not be marked late, and absent students will be excused after a parent or guardian sends a note. Employees who are late because of the strike will also be excused, and the superintendent will send central office staff to schools where there are SEPTA-related shortages.

The district will post updated SEPTA strike information on its website; Watlington said he will brief staff and families further as he receives more information from SEPTA.