Two South Jersey school districts will enforce tougher cell phone policies

Two South Jersey school districts plan to take a tougher stance to ban cell phones during the school day to lessen classroom distractions.

Deptford and Moorestown will both require students to keep their phones put away during the school day, and the move comes as the New Jersey Legislature considers requiring all schools to adopt such policies.

Advertisement

In Gloucester County, Deptford School Superintendent Kevin Kanauss this week rolled out a plan to enforce its “Off and away during the school day” policy for all electronic devices.

Deptford, like many school districts, has long had a policy to limit students from using cell phones and electronic devices during class, but it was not consistently enforced, especially at the high school, he said.

Beginning in September, phones and devices must be turned off and put away when the first bell rings. Students have the option to put them in their book bags or keep them in their pockets.

Kanauss said the district decided to beef up enforcement after conducting a survey of parents, students, and staff. Teachers were especially frustrated by students who disrespected them and refused to follow the rules, he said.

“It became very apparent that we needed to come up with something a little more strict,” Kanauss said. “It’s no longer going to be a distraction to the learning day.”

Students can pull out the devices as soon as the school day is over. The devices can be used on the school bus before and after school.

» READ MORE: Gov. Murphy proposes banning cell phones in N.J. schools during State of State address

Kanauss reviewed the new enforcement plan at a community forum Wednesday with parents. A district spokesperson said board approval was not needed because the policy was previously adopted.

The policy drew mixed reaction on social media from parents and students. Deptford enrolls about 4,100 students.

“I’m a senior and I demand we keep phone usage,” wrote Mike Joseph. “It is a safety concern for the kids to not have them.”

Said another commentator: “Everyone [relies] on technology soooo much these days. I don’t think they should be allowed to be on the phones all day anyways.”

Elsewhere in the region, Moorestown has also proposed tweaking its policy for better enforcement beginning in September, said Superintendent Courtney McNeely.

Moorestown’s cell phone policy

Similar to Deptford, the Moorestown policy would require K-8 students to safely secure their phones during the day. Smart watches may be worn, but used solely for timekeeping.

High school students would be allowed “to responsibly” use the devices between classes and at lunch, McNeely said. There are exceptions for students with IEPs, or individual education plans, who use the devices as part of their curriculum.

McNeely said the policy “ensures that our classrooms remain environments where students can focus, engage, and thrive.”

The Moorestown school board is expected to adopt the revised policy at its meeting later this month.

» READ MORE: How a South Jersey school district is implementing a cell phone ban to ease classroom distractions

Cell phone policies in other N.J. school districts

A growing number of districts are tackling how to curb cell phone use during class. Policies vary, and enforcement can be inconsistent even within a single school.

Cherry Hill, Woodbury, and Washington Township are among those that recently implemented restrictions. Woodbury schools chief Andrew Bell has called the move to a cell phone-free campus “a game changer” for his district; students must put their devices in magnetic pouches.

Educators say phones hinder learning and student mental health. Students have been using their phones to text and watch movies during class. The devices have also been used for cyberbullying.

Kanauss said he hopes the tough policy will also stop students from improperly recording their classmates in locker rooms and bathrooms and posting material that violates their privacy.

Gov. Phil Murphy has called for a model policy for New Jersey’s more than 600 districts prohibiting the devices. A bill is pending in the legislature that would require local boards to adopt a policy, but allows some flexibility to meet their needs.

The biggest objections have come from parents concerned about being unable to reach their children in the event of an emergency, such as a school shooting.

As a compromise to alleviate parents’ concerns, Deptford students will have their phones on them, instead of locking them up all day, Kanauss said. No devices will be confiscated by school officials, he said.

Students who need to contact a parent or guardian can go to the main office or guidance office to make the call or do so while in the presence of an administrator, Kanauss said.

The policy calls for progressive discipline, beginning with a warning, then escalating to detention and suspension. Students who violate the policy must take their devices to the office where they can be retrieved, in most cases, after parental notification.

“This is obviously a polarizing issue,” Kanauss said. “It just came down to enforcement and enforcing it universally.”