Saint Basil Academy, the 89-year-old private all-girls high school in Jenkintown, will close at the end of the school year, school leaders said Thursday.
The school, run by the Ukranian Catholic Sisters of Saint Basil the Great, faces declining enrollment and an inability to make ends meet, Sister Dorothy Ann Busowski, the provincial superior of the order said in a letter to the Saint Basil community, calling it a “painful, but necessary decision."
Tuition can no longer sustain the school. Officials launched a financial campaign to shore up the school’s finances last year, but it fell short of its goals to establish a $3-5 million endowment, generate $300,000 in annual giving and retain at least 60 students in the freshman class.
“We understand this unwelcome news brings shock, heartbreak and uncertainty to many in our school community,” Sister Dorothy wrote. “We, too, are heartbroken. While it pains us deeply to make this decision, we wanted to be sure we had exhausted every possible option and solution before officially making this announcement.”
The school will spend this year honoring its legacy, officials said.
“For nearly 90 years, Saint Basil Academy has helped enable countless young women to develop to the fullest of their Christian potential,” said Sister Dorothy.
