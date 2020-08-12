With an eye toward knocking down obstacles that keep Black and Latinx people and women out of careers in science, technology, engineering and math, a new coalition will pump $10 million over 10 years into Philadelphia education and after-school programs.
Glaxo SmithKline is funding the Philadelphia STEM Equity Collective, announced Wednesday by company, city and school district officials. The Philadelphia Education Fund, a local nonprofit, will coordinate the initiative.
Sixty organizations will work together to make the plan happen, including the district, universities and organizations that run after-school and summer programs, said Becki Lynch, GSK’s director of US community partnerships. The money will pay for in-school programs, extracurricular activities, teacher training, field trips, and other activities.
Though women make up half of the college-educated workforce, they make up just 28% of the STEM workforce; Black, Latinx and Native Americans comprise 27% of the adult population, but just 11% of the science and engineering workers. And the Philadelphia School District, primarily composed of children of color, lags the rest of the state in science knowledge, according to state exam data.
Planned for months, the work builds upon decades of investment GSK has made in Philadelphia children through its long-running Science in the Summer program, now run with the Franklin Institute, Lynch said.
“We wanted to go really deep in Philadelphia and understand the intricacies and the formal and informal things that may be causing barriers,” Lynch said.