Temple University could lose GI Bill funding for future students because it used "erroneous, deceptive, or misleading” enrollment practices, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday.
The suspension is directly related to the years of false reporting by Temple’s Fox Business School to a publication that ranks schools, said Lauren Augustine, vice president of government affairs for Student Veterans of America.
The decision would apply to new GI Bill students across all university programs — current students, as long as they remain enrolled, will not lose their funding unless the state takes independent action based on the VA’s decision.
The university has 60 days to enact “correct measures” before the suspension would go into place. Temple spokesperson Ray Betzner said the school intends to respond to a letter it received and outline the corrective measures the school has taken since the data error occurred.
Several other schools may also losing funding for the same reason: the University of Phoenix; the Career Education Corporation, which includes Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University; and Bellevue University.
“The other schools have had some other actions in the past, which was not surprising,” said Augustine, “but Temple was a big surprise to us.”
“Temple University and the Fox School of Business provide an excellent academic experience for all of its students, including veterans,” Betzner said in a statement. “We have just received this notice from the Department of Veterans Affairs and will respond as requested to demonstrate the substantial corrective actions that have been undertaken. We look forward to continuing to provide an outstanding education to veterans. It is important to note that our current veteran students are not affected by this announcement.”
The GI Bill provides educational support to veterans, covering the payment of tuition and fees, a monthly housing allowance and a stipend for textbooks and supplies for up to 36 months. Temple has roughly 1,000 veteran students currently enrolled.
Temple’s online MBA program falsely reported numbers to U.S. News and World Report in order to get a No. 1 ranking, which led to the removal of the business school’s dean, among other measures. In December, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro reached a settlement, which included $250,000 in new scholarships for Fox students.
“They lied to get a No. 1 ranking, which influences students decisions," said Augustine. “This is the right decision to ensure that VA educational benefits and ultimately taxpayer dollars aren’t being used in a misleading way at institutions.”
Temple can appeal the suspension, Augustine said.