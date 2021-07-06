After two years of a freeze for in-state students, Temple University’s board of trustees Tuesday voted to raise tuition 2.5% for the next academic year.

The increase applies to both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students.

In-state undergraduate students will pay $16,488 for the year, up $408 over last year, and out-of-state students will pay $29,712, up $718. Mandatory fees will remain the same.

Including room, board, and fees, the tab for a typical in-state student will reach about $30,500 for 2021-22.

“You can’t keep tuition flat forever,” said Ken Kaiser, Temple’s vice president and chief financial officer, noting that there are contractual salary increases. “It’s just not financially sustainable.”

The university, like many schools, held tuition flat last year as a result of the pandemic and financial hardships on families. Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities, including West Chester and Cheyney, recently agreed to keep tuition the same for a third year. Pennsylvania State University’s board meets next week.

Kaiser noted that the university’s financial aid budget exceeds $100 million and that $69 million in stimulus funds has been allocated to students.

Tuition and fees make up nearly four-fifths of Temple’s budget. About 14% comes from the state. Temple will receive $158.2 million in state funding, the same amount as last year.

Temple increased room rates 2.9% and board rates, which are driven by food costs, 3.1%. A student in a typical double room will pay $8,636 for the year and those with an unlimited meal plan will pay $4,508.

Also at the meeting, trustees gave a standing ovation to Richard M. Englert, who concluded his presidency and is retiring after 45 years at Temple, the last five as president. Jason Wingard, a former Ivy League school dean and Chestnut Hill resident, began his presidential term this month.