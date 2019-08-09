Binge drinking remains a major problem on college campuses. According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 38 percent of full-time college students ages 18 to 22 engaged in binge drinking 30 days prior to the survey and 10.5 percent engaged in heavy alcohol use (binge drinking on 5 or more days in the month prior to the survey). And The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has reported that 1,825 college students between the ages of 18 and 24 die each year from alcohol-related injuries.