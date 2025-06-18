Temple plans to cut positions, faces $60 million deficit next year

Temple University — facing a $19 million budget deficit and projecting more tough financial times ahead — is eliminating some jobs.

President John A. Fry, in an email to the Temple community sent Wednesday, did not specify whether the reductions will mean layoffs.

Temple had no immediate comment.

Fry had announced this spring that Temple was facing an $85 million projected deficit for the 2025 fiscal year; he directed belt-tightening, including hiring and travel review and other measures. That gap was reduced to $19 million, and a $60 million deficit forecast for 2026.

Temple’s enrollment has declined by about 10,000 students since 2017, leading to a revenue drop of about $200 million, and its state funding has been flat for several years running. But operating costs are rising — utilities and insurance, but mostly salary and benefits.

“While we are building back enrollment, our expenses — specifically salaries, benefits and financial aid — are increasing at a much faster pace,“ Fry said in the letter. “For this reason, fiscal year 2026 — and the next two years — will continue to be challenging until we significantly grow overall enrollment and identify new revenue sources. In short, we have some difficult but necessary decisions to make over the next three fiscal years.”

Earlier this year, Fry said the university’s financial picture was “further complicated” by funding uncertainty at the federal level; President Donald Trump’s administration has so far cut about $3 million in federal funding to Temple, and revoked the student visas of several Temple students.

In prior tough years, university reserves helped make ends meet.

But, Fry said, that’s “not a sustainable practice.”

Reductions across the board

To shore up Temple’s finances, Fry said, he asked schools, colleges and administrative units to scrutinize their operations, reducing their salary budget by 5%.

“These plans are currently being reviewed to ensure they are reasonable and equitable and also align with Temple’s overall priorities,” Fry wrote. “Unfortunately, this will result in the elimination of some positions.”

Fry said capital projects, including the construction of Paley Hall and the Caroline Kimmel Pavilion for the Arts and Communication, will continue — the money for both comes from state funding and philanthropic support, and those funds cannot be used for other purposes.

And, Fry said, he is also directing a set-aside budget of 1.5% for merit salary increases and 1.5% for merit bonuses for Temple employees not represented by unions; unionized employees’ compensation is dictated by their contracts.

Fry said he knows that Temple’s finances can’t be righted through cuts alone.

“We need to make academic investments and pursue initiatives that will spur enrollment and revenue growth,” he wrote. “We are developing new initiatives as part of our strategic plan update, and we hope to grow enrollment through new programs and flexible online degree pathways. I am confident in our ability to overcome these challenges, and we are already making good progress.”