UArts’ Hamilton Hall will go to the Philly company that repurposed the Bok Building

Score one for the arts.

Hamilton Hall, the University of the Arts’ iconic building on South Broad Street, will go to Lindsey Scannapieco’s Philadelphia company Scout, which intends to preserve it for artist workspaces and the attached Furness building for subsidized apartments for artists.

Her company won the buildings in an auction Monday held through U.S. bankruptcy court, beating out Dwight City Group, a commercial real estate investment and asset management company based in New York, with offices in Upper Darby.

Scout, a women-owned development and design company, which repurposed the Bok Building for the arts, will pay $12.25 million, just $250,000 over her initial bid.

Scannapieco’s successful bid came in a 15-minute, virtual auction and followed an outpouring of support from local officials, including State Sen. Nikil Saval; at-large Councilmember Rue Landau; Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the east side Broad Street; and Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the west side of the thoroughfare.

“This marks a significant milestone for our team and for Philadelphia, as we step into the role of stewards for these iconic structures,” Scout said in a press release. “But more than that, these buildings hold extraordinary potential to cultivate and support Philadelphia’s creative community, reinforcing the value of the arts in our city and beyond.”

Hamilton Hall, the grand building with large columns that was central to UArts’ branding, had been the site of protest when UArts announced abruptly last June that it would close.

Scout said it was grateful to Dwight City “for recognizing the importance of a fully arts-centered project and for their leadership and grace in supporting our bid.”

Dwight City also had promised an arts focus for Hamilton Hall, including an art gallery in the front lobby where local artists’ work would have been displayed and the public could have viewed it for free. In addition to a café restaurant for the main atrium section of the building, the company’s CEO Judah Angster also said last week it planned “to reimagine spaces” in the building for use by artists.

The company had intended to convert Furness into apartments with the possibility that if artists rented space in the building, they could get a discounted rate.

Angster said Monday he was happy for Scout.

“We had a long conversation internally and we just felt it was the right thing for the property,” Angster said. “We believe it’s the right use … for the next generation of the arts.”

Dwight City had been the leading bidder at $12 million, though Scout had bid the same amount. But Scout lost out initially because it wasn’t able to offer cash for the properties, as Dwight was.

Scout initially didn’t have the “immediate capital” to compete, the company acknowledged in its press release, but got a helping hand.

“In the final hours, an angel—an anonymous individual who deeply loves and believes in Philadelphia—stepped forward with an emergency bridge loan,” the company said. “This support, alongside contributions from 20 other philanthropists, foundations, and investors, made this acquisition possible.”

Scout must repay the emergency loan within 60 days, the company said.

“To that end, we will be launching a crowdfunding campaign, inviting others to invest in the future of these historic buildings and ensure they remain a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s vibrant arts community,” Scout said.

Hamilton and Furness Halls become the fourth and fifth of nine UArts buildings to be sold through the bankruptcy process. Sales have been finalized for three other buildings: Art Alliance, which was purchased by Curtis Institute of Music; Terra Hall, which went to Temple University; and the Arts Bank building, sold to Quadro Bay LLC.

In supporting Scout’s bid, Saval last week cited the company’s proven local work and noted that the company’s waitlist of 600 at Bok meant the buildings could be put back into use swiftly.

Scannapieco bought the Bok building from the school district in 2014 and now more than 700 artists, entrepreneurs, and small manufacturers work in the studios at Ninth and Mifflin.

“Scout’s bid for the former UArts facilities builds on the strengths of their portfolio of work,” Saval wrote in a letter of support. “The project they propose for Furness and Hamilton Halls will prioritize creative studios and housing in a sought-after neighborhood, as well as an events space to ensure that the art created is accessible to the larger Philadelphia community.”

In addition to Saval and City Council, Scout also thanked former Mayor Michael Nutter, former Gov. Ed Rendell, Commerce Director Alba Martinez, Planning Director Jessie Lawrence and Philadelphia Arts and Culture chief Valerie Gay for their support. The company also noted the impact of reporting by Inquirer journalists, including a column by architecture critic Inga Saffron that was supportive of the proposal.

Dwight City still remains the leading bidder for Anderson Hall, the second-largest of UArts buildings for sale. The bid was $8.5 million. That building will be used for residential purposes with retail on the ground floor, Angster said last week. His company also intends to include something for the arts on the second floor, he said.

“We really look forward to being neighbors with them on Broad Street and supporting each other,” Scannapieco said. “I’m really, really excited for this.”

Staff writer Jake Blumgart contributed to this article.