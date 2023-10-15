Penn president said university ‘should have moved faster’ in opposing Palestine Writes speakers with a history of antisemitism

The University of Pennsylvania “should have moved faster” to share its position strongly against some speakers with a history of antisemitism appearing at the Palestine Writes festival held on campus last month, the school’s president said in a statement to the campus community Sunday.

“I know how painful the presence of these speakers on Penn’s campus was for the Jewish community, especially during the holiest time of the Jewish year, and at a university deeply proud of its long history of being a welcoming place for Jewish people,” she said. “The university did not, and emphatically does not, endorse these speakers or their views. While we did communicate, we should have moved faster to share our position strongly and more broadly with the Penn community.”

She also strongly condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel and called it a “terrorist assault.” Her previous statement last Tuesday about the attacks did not use the word “terrorism.”

» READ MORE: Charter-school magnate Vahan H. Gureghian resigns as Penn trustee, accusing leadership of embracing ‘antisemitism’

Advertisement

“I want to leave no doubt about where I stand,” she said. “I, and this university, are horrified by and condemn Hamas’s terrorist assault on Israel and their violent atrocities against civilians. There is no justification — none — for these heinous attacks ...”

Her comments come one day after a member of the board of trustees resigned over Penn’s handling of the writers event and days after a heavyweight donor who chairs Wharton’s board of advisors publicly called on Magill and board chair Scott L. Bok in a letter and during an interview with CNBC to resign for what he said was emblematic of their “embrace of antisemitism.”

» READ MORE: Penn donor who gave $50 million calls for university leaders to resign over ‘embrace of antisemitism’

Marc Rowan, a Wharton graduate and CEO of Apollo Global Management based in New York, called on alumni and supporters to “close their checkbooks” until they resign. He was one of more than 4,000 people, describing themselves as alumni and supporters of Penn, who last month sent an open letter to Magill challenging Penn’s handling of the event.

“It is time for the trustees to begin moving UPenn in a new direction,” wrote Rowan, who in 2018 gave $50 million to Wharton, the largest single gift to the school at that time. “Join me and many others who love UPenn by sending UPenn $1 in place of your normal, discretionary contribution so that no one misses the point.”

On Saturday, charter school head Vahan H. Gureghian resigned from the board of trustees, accusing school leaders of having “a broken moral compass.”

» READ MORE: Critics in an uproar over speakers at this weekend’s Palestine Writes literature festival held at Penn

“Just as at so many other elite academic institutions, the Penn community has been failed by an embrace of antisemitism, a failure to stand for justice, and complete negligence in the defense of our students’ well-being,” Gureghian, founder and chief executive officer of CSMI Consulting Group, which manages the Chester and Atlantic Community Charter Schools, said in a statement.

He said he remained unsatisfied with the university’s response following a meeting of the board of trustees on Friday.

But through a spokesperson on Sunday, he said he “was heartened and encouraged” by Magill’s comments.

“Though we wish they would have come sooner, and without the need for national provocation, it is definitely a step in the right direction,” Gureghian said. “Hopefully this situation marks a cultural turning point and helps pave the road to healing.”

Rowan did not immediately respond Sunday through a spokesperson for reaction to Magill’s email.

» READ MORE: Penn plans to review policies and training following controversy over Palestine Writes festival

The public inner turmoil at Penn’s highest levels is a rarity and comes as university leaders around the country are trying to figure out how to adequately respond to the Hamas attacks.

But at Penn, the controversy began much earlier, as the start of the festival neared. The conference, billed as celebrating Palestinian culture and arts, invited speakers with a history of having made antisemitic remarks, including Roger Waters, cofounder of Pink Floyd; the U.S. State Department said he has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes” and a concert he gave in Germany in May “contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust,” according to the Associated Press.

Critics complained that it was scheduled to end just before the start of Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

Magill released a statement in response to the criticism on Sept. 12, condemning antisemitism. Then, after two acts of antisemitic vandalism leading up to the festival, which took place without disruption, Penn officials, including Magill, acknowledged their proximity to the “controversial speakers,” though Penn has said there was no evidence the vandalism was connected to the festival.

But she also pledged at that time the university’s commitment to the “free exchange of ideas as central to our educational mission. This includes the expression of views that are controversial and even those that are incompatible with our institutional values.”

Magill’s statement on Sunday did not repeat that declaration.

She said the university’s division of public safety has increased security and support for centers of Jewish life on and near campus.

“We will continue our outreach and support for faculty, students, and staff and will keep our entire community updated,” she said.

After the festival, Penn had also announced it would review its policies around granting access to outside groups wanting to host on-campus events.

Susan Abulhawa, executive director of the festival, said that same week that Penn’s response was caving “to racist pressures because that’s the side of power and donor money.”

Magill Sunday reiterated her support to combat antisemitism.

“We have a moral responsibility — as an academic institution and a campus community — to combat antisemitism and to educate our community to recognize and reject hate. I look forward to continuing to work with Jewish leaders, faculty, students, and staff at Penn and elsewhere to ensure we are fostering a safe and inclusive environment.”