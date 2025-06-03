Federal lawsuit alleging mishandling of antisemitism at Penn is dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the University of Pennsylvania of mishandling antisemitism complaints.

The suit was filed in December 2023 by current and former Penn students Eyal Yakoby, Jordan Davis, and Noah Rubin and the group Students Against Antisemitism Inc. based on allegations of the school’s actions following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“I could find no allegations that Penn or its administration has itself taken any actions or positions which. even when read in the most favorable light, could be interpreted as antisemitic with the intention of causing harm to the Plaintiffs,” Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg wrote.

The plaintiffs had alleged that Penn “permitted, tolerated and/or facilitated multiple antisemitic incidents on its campus that have created a hostile educational environment for Jewish students.”

They said because of incidents and protests on campus, they had to miss classes and activities, felt threatened and unsafe on campus, and felt they could not wear certain clothing or jewelry and speak their views and had to hide their Jewish identities.

As to the complaint of tolerating antisemitism, the university has responded and tried to address the issues, the judge wrote.

The judge said he will allow the plaintiffs a chance to refile a complaint on two of the counts, but warned about including material that is not relevant.

“The amended complaint … includes sweeping allegations of ideological, philosophical, religious, and political concerns and grievances, that have nothing to do with a federal lawsuit,” the judge wrote. “It is unclear why Plaintiffs’ counsel deemed it necessary to allege so many unrelated facts when doing so is directly contrary to federal pleading requirements.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights last year dropped an investigation into antisemitism at Penn, citing the federal lawsuit.

“The relief sought is the same as would be obtained if OCR were to find a violation regarding the allegation(s),” a department spokesperson said at the time.

Penn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Problems began on the campus after the Palestine Writes Literature Festival was held there in September 2023. Critics contended some speakers had a history of making antisemitic remarks. Tensions increased following the Hamas attack on Israel, and ultimately both former Penn president Liz Magill and board chair Scott L. Bok resigned in December of that year.

Before her resignation, Magill rolled out a plan to combat antisemitism, including a task force and a student advisory group on the Jewish student experience.