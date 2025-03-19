Trump administration has paused $175 million in funding to Penn for allowing transgender athlete to compete

President Donald Trump’s administration has paused $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania for allowing transgender athlete Lia Thomas to compete on its women’s swimming team, according to a senior White House official.

Rapid Response, a Trump White House account, posted a video clip Wednesday morning of aFox Business report about the cuts on X, formerly Twitter, along with the comment: “Promises made, promises kept.” The funds are tied to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, the official said.

Penn in a statement said it has not received any official notification of a suspension of funds.

“It is important to note, however, that Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams,” a Penn spokesperson said. “We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply not only to Penn, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions.”

For Penn, which receives about $1 billion in federal funding, the $175 million represents about 17.5% of the total. Penn already had been concerned about the potential loss of $250 million in research funding from the National Institutes of Health because of another Trump order. And with a $22.3 billion endowment, it’s watching closely the debate over raising the excise tax on endowments from 1.4% to as much as 35%.

The endowment supplies about 20% of the school’s operating budget, helping to fund undergraduate and graduate financial aid, faculty salaries, research and other services, the university has said.

The move to pause funding to Penn continues the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold federal funding from universities that are carrying out policies at odds with the president’s. The administration earlier this month canceled $400 million in contracts and grants to Columbia University for its handling of antisemitism complaints.

Trump’s administration has opposed allowing transgender athletes to compete in female sports.

At Penn, Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, was named Ivy League champion and broke records at the Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships held at Harvard University in February 2022. Three of her former teammates sued the school last month, saying inclusion of the trans athlete violated their rights. Thomas’ participation “deprived” the swimmers of “equal opportunities as women to compete and win,” the suit alleged.

Trump, a day after the suit was filed, signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, and the federal education department subsequently opened an investigation into Penn.

The White House official said the funding pause is not the result of the education department investigation.