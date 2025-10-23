Ursinus College suddenly removes president, citing ‘best interests of the college’s long-term success’

Ursinus College President Robyn E. Hannigan, who is in her fourth year at the small liberal arts school in Collegeville, was abruptly removed from the job Thursday and her Ursinus webpage was removed.

”I met with the board this morning," said Hannigan, 60, who was reached by phone. “I was let go. It’s the board’s decision. It’s not for cause. The board wanted to go in a different direction.”

Advertisement

She declined to disclose what the board told her at the meeting.

In a statement, the college said it was a board decision “made in the best interests of the college’s long-term success.”

» READ MORE: From a D in high school biology to graduate degrees in science and now a college presidency: Meet Ursinus’ new leader.

The move comes after the college experienced a 10% decline in first-year enrollment this fall and a 6.4% decline in overall enrollment, which stands at 1,406.

“This decision should not reflect in any way on the strength of the college and its direction,” Hannigan said. “It is the nature of the business that we are in.”

Hannigan, an academic in the sciences who holds several patents, said she was under a contract that goes for “another couple years” and that she would be on leave for a few weeks while a separation agreement is worked out.

Joseph DeSimone, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said in an announcement to the campus shortly before 11:30 a.m. that Gundolf Graml, the provost, will serve as interim president.

“The board has full confidence in Dr. Graml to ensure continuity of operations and to advance the college’s strategic priorities,” the college said in a statement. “The college’s mission, values, and commitment to our students remain unchanged.”

Hannigan came to Ursinus in July 2022 from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., where she was the provost. She was the first permanent female leader of Ursinus and also the first of Native American descent.

In a 2022 interview with The Inquirer, she said she was a first-generation college student whose parents scraped to save enough to pay for her first year of college and whose older brother chose to forgo college so that she could go.

She grew up in New Jersey and got her bachelor’s in biology from the College of New Jersey, her master’s in geology from SUNY Buffalo, and a doctoral degree in earth and environmental science from the University of Rochester.

Hannigan described her departure from Ursinus as “a friendly separation.”

“The college has been doing great work, in trying to turn around and do what it needs to do to thrive in the future,” she said.