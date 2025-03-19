Washington Township school board suspends its schools chief, effective immediately.

The Washington Township school board in Gloucester County has suspended its schools chief with pay, effectively immediately.

After a closed session with Superintendent Eric Hibbs at a special meeting Tuesday to approve a proposed budget for the 2025-26 school year, the board voted 5-3 to suspend Hibbs “pending further action of the board.”

Board member Carol Chila, who said she was choosing her words carefully, voted against the motion, which she said was “symbolic of a lot of things.”

“I hope that the board members voting take it very seriously and that they also make sure they realize what they’re doing in terms of any liability in the future,” said Chila, a former board president.

Hibbs was not present during the public portion of the meeting. The board approved a second motion to appoint Amy Gerber, an assistant superintendent, to serve as acting superintendent until Tuesday. It was unclear what would occur after her appointment expires.

In a message to parents Wednesday, Gerber tried to reassure them about the future of one of South Jersey’s largest school systems. The district enrolls about 7,100 students pre-K through 12.

“As we navigate this transitional period over the next week, I will be stepping in to support our schools and staff to ensure continuity in our daily operations,” she wrote. “I want to assure you that the district remains committed to providing a stable, safe and supportive learning environment for our students.”

Hibbs’ name was replaced on the district’s website with Gerber’s. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

A district spokesman declined comment, saying it was a personnel matter. The next board meeting is Tuesday.

Hibbs was appointed superintendent in May 2023 and awarded a four-year contract. He previously was a schools chief in Marlboro Township in Monmouth County and Mount Holly.

A month after his appointment, the district made headlines when a kindergartner was captured on video screaming and crying while barricaded by his teacher behind a gym mat. The mother demanded a state investigation and later sued the district.

Hibbs began his education career as a teacher in the Southampton district in Burlington County. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and master’s and doctorate degrees from Rowan University, according to his bio.