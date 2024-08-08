Embattled Camden School Board president announces he plans to return to board after sex abuse case

Despite repeated demands from Camden residents and the governor of New Jersey to step down from his position after he was accused of sexually assaulting a former student, embattled Camden School Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad plans to resume his duties this month, his attorney said Thursday.

Muhammad informed fellow board members this week about his decision to attend the board’s Aug. 22 work session, “and thanked everyone for supporting his leadership,” said his attorney Troy Archie.

Archie said Muhammad “is excited about returning and continuing on improving and helping the district, the children, and the City of Camden.” He also notified Superintendent Katrina McCombs of his plans.

His return comes nearly two months after the South Jersey school system reached a $2 million settlement in a civil case brought by Salema Robinson, a former student of his who accused Muhammad of sexually abusing her when he was her teacher 30 years ago. Muhammad, 56, has denied any wrongdoing.

Robinson and her attorney, Jeffrey Fritz, have repeatedly called for the board to oust Muhammad. She alleged that Muhammad, known back then as Donnie Walker, began having sex with her in 1994 when he was her social studies teacher. Before the start of the civil trial, Gov. Phil Murphy called for Muhammad to step down, citing “the appalling and heinous nature” of the allegations.

A jury in May said Muhammad “recklessly or intentionally committed extreme and outrageous conduct” upon Robinson, but rejected her sexual assault and battery allegations against the Muslim minister. The jury awarded her $1.6 million, though, which was increased to $2 million under a later settlement between her, Muhammad and the school district.

A mother of three and a first-grade teacher in Atlanta, Robinson said she was “disgusted” by the announcement of Muhammad’s return.

“His refusal to step down only speaks to how little he thinks of the people in Camden,” said Robinson, 45. “He remains the narcissist that I have always known him to be.”

A petition drive launched two weeks ago by Elton Custis, a former Camden school board member, contended Muhammad’s “removal from the school board is necessary to maintain the integrity of our educational system and to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

“His actions and neglect have demonstrated a clear disregard for the responsibilities and ethical standards required for this position,” the petition says.

Asked to respond to Muhammad’s return, McCombs, who heads the state-operated school system, said in a statement that the district “remains committed to moving forward with a clear focus on the successful opening of the 2024-2025 school year.”

Muhammad has served on the nine-member school advisory board since 2013 and has been president since 2020. Because the district is under a state takeover, board members serve in an advisory capacity with no real authority.

Muhammad took a leave of absence in January when the sexual assault case was pending in Superior Court and the trial made national headlines.

On Thursday, Maggie Garbarino, a Murphy spokeswoman, reiterated her statement from January: “The governor believes he should immediately resign.”

About the accusations

The lawsuit accused Muhammad of sexually abusing Robinson for years

and continuing even after she moved out of state after her freshman year at Camden High School. District employees, including a principal and a teacher, who knew about the abuse failed to stop it, according to the lawsuit.

The jury held Muhammad and the district liable for counts including “willful misconduct” and negligence in supervising Muhammad, and for permitting “a sexually hostile educational environment.” The verdict did not offer insight into its findings.

Robinson filed the lawsuit in 2021 under a state law passed in 2019 that allows victims of child sexual abuse to sue their abusers up until they turn 55. She was initially identified in the case as ‘Jane Doe,’ but decided to come forward after the verdict to encourage other victims to speak up.

“I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else again,” she said after the verdict. “What was taken from me can never be given back.”