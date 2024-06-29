Link copied to clipboard
These are the depositions in the Wasim Muhammad case
Lawyers called the trial against the Camden school board president a ‘he say, she say’ case.
Lawyers called the trial against the Camden school board president a ‘he say, she say’ case.
During the trial before Superior Court Judge John Kennedy, jurors were presented with two strikingly different portraits of Wasim Muhammad and his relationship with his former student, now identified as Salema Hicks Robinson. Both gave depositions to prepare for the case and took the witness stand.