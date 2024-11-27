N.J. lawmaker admits joining effort to replace Camden schools chief while residents show her support

A New Jersey lawmaker this week admitted to joining efforts with four other city officials to oust Camden school Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs, but declined to give a reason for wanting to replace her.

Assemblyman William T. Spearman (D., Camden) made his first public comments about the matter to The Inquirer after a brief appearance Monday night at a Camden school advisory board meeting.

In an interview, Spearman acknowledged that he signed off on a letter sent recently to acting state Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer asking him to replace McCombs as the state-appointed schools chief.

But Spearman repeatedly declined to answer why the five officials, including Mayor Vic Carstarphen, sent the request to the commissioner.

“I’m not going to say,” Spearman said after being questioned outside the meeting. A former city councilman, Spearman represents the district and lives in Camden. He was elected to the Assembly in 2018. He said he notified McCombs before the letter was sent to the state.

Spearman was lauded by McCombs at the meeting for a partnership he helped spearhead with Star Academy, a program that helps students who have fallen behind get back on grade level. The superintendent called Spearman onstage to give remarks.

As soon as the presentation ended, Spearman quickly hurried off the stage and left the Camden High auditorium.

McCombs did not acknowledge Spearman’s role in the effort to drive her out, but others spoke about it during the meeting’s public comment portion.

“I want you to give me the reason why they’re coming after you like that?” asked former school board member Kathryn Blackshear.

Community activist Vida Neil, a staunch McCombs supporter, said she spoke privately with Spearman and told him, “You will leave before she will.”

Added Bishop Antwan Ferren of the God is Love Ministries: “We will continue to fight with her.”

McCombs told the crowd she had not seen the letter. She said the commissioner has given her a charge “to continue to do what I do.” McCombs was appointed acting superintendent in 2018 and got the job permanently a year later.

“It’s a tight spot to be in as a state district superintendent who reports to the commissioner of education in your own hometown,” McCombs said. She had previously said she had no intention to step down unless it was “in the will of God.”

In the Oct. 30 letter, city officials said the troubled school system needs a “new vision in leadership.” The district has been under a state takeover since 2013 after years of poor student performance.

“A change in leadership will better position our schools to thrive and serve the diverse needs of our community,” the letter said.

The letter was also signed by State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, City Council President Angel Fuentes, and the newly elected school advisory board president, N’Namdee Nelson — all Democrats.

Some have speculated that McCombs was targeted as retaliation for calling for the resignation of former school advisory board President Wasim Muhammad. Muhammad initially refused to step down after a civil sexual assault case by a former student was settled for $2 million.

Other takeaways from the meeting

Camden has a 9% teacher vacancy rate and is seeking to fill 55 positions for the current school year. They include hard-to-fill spots for Spanish and health and physical education teachers. The district also has 25 vacancies for paraprofessionals or support staff. McCombs expressed disappointment in the district’s latest assessment by Camden County on the New Jersey Quality Single Accountability Continuum, the state’s monitoring system for how public schools operate. The results are significant because, as a takeover district, Camden must score at least an 80 in five areas. Camden showed a decline in its instruction and programs score, to 57, and slightly missed the scores needed for fiscal management and governance. It exceeded the benchmark for operations with a 92. McCombs said an appeal is planned. Several teachers raised concerns about conditions at the swing space that is temporarily housing Eastside High School while a new building is constructed. They said the space is too small and cannot comfortably accommodate students and staff.

A big issue with the new space at the former Alfred Cramer College Preparatory School has been physical education and health classes. Students have been bused to two locations off-site, but that is slated to end in January as changes will be made at the once-shuttered elementary school.

Plans currently call for setting up trailers in the parking lot to serve as a cafeteria. An all-purpose room used as the cafeteria would be converted for physical education.

The $105 million project to demolish and build a new Eastside High at its old location on Federal Avenue is slated for completion in 2029. The century-old building had fallen into disrepair.

“This cannot go on for five years,” community leader Jose E. Delgado said. “This is very inhumane.”

McCombs acknowledged that it was “not a perfect situation” and asked for patience and flexibility to make the changes needed to smooth out operations.