Winslow Township Middle School closed due to water pipe damage

Winslow Township Middle School has been shut down since Thursday and will remain at least partially closed for weeks after a burst water pipe damaged the South Jersey school.

The school closed after a 4-inch pipe burst in a ceiling, sending water gushing throughout the building, Interim Superintendent Mark Pease said Monday.

The school remained closed Monday while the district began implementing a contingency hybrid plan that will mean alternating in-person and remote learning, Pease said. It was not clear Monday how soon the hybrid plan would begin.

Pease said the district has hired All-Risk to clean up the damage. Environmental testing will be conducted to determine when it is safe for students and staff to return, he said.

“They were looking at possibly 30 days to complete the work,” Pease said. The district is optimistic that timeline may be shortened, he said.

Pease said officials have not determined why the pipe burst Wednesday night. About three-fourths of the building was flooded with an inch to two inches of water, he said.

A significant number of classrooms were flooded, along with the gym, library, and offices, he said. About 760 seventh and eighth graders attend the school.

Pease said the school will adopt a modified schedule after environmentalists issue a report to reopen. Experts must check air quality to make sure there are no mold problems, a common occurrence in water damage.

The student population will be divided into two groups — Cohort A and Cohort B and alternate in person and remote days, Pease said. Until that begins, all students will get remote instruction.

The shutdown left parents scrambling to make emergency arrangements. They were told to report to the school Monday to pick up Chromebooks. Pease said the district has a plentiful supply of devices as a result of the pandemic.

“We want to get our students back into the building and back to a normal schedule,” Pease said.

Pease said grab-and-go meals will be offered on virtual days for students eligible for free- and reduced price lunch. Bus service will not be affected.

Extra-curricular activities and clubs will be suspended during the shutdown, Pease said. Volleyball games, normally played in the school’s gym, may be moved to the high school or at opposing schools, he said.

The shut down has no impact on classes at Winslow’s other schools. The district enrolls about 6,800 students.