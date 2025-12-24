Montgomery County school board votes to fire the principal who reportedly made antisemitic remarks

The Wissahickon school board moved Tuesday night to fire an elementary school principal who was recorded making antisemitic remarks.

The vote to fire Philip Leddy, who had been principal of Lower Gwynedd Elementary, was unanimous.

Sue Kanopka, the former Lower Gwynedd principal who had been promoted to curriculum supervisor for the school system, will return as acting principal.

Dan Strauss, a board member who is Jewish, said at the special board meeting he was pleased with the board’s swift actions around Leddy.

“This incident was something that was extremely personal for me and my family, and I witnessed you acting swiftly and decisively, leaving no room for doubt that antisemitism has no place in our district,” said Strauss. “I’ve also personally had a chance to speak with the parent who received the voicemail, and they’ve shared with me that even though this has been a dark moment for their family, immediate and continued response from the district has been overwhelmingly supportive.”

Officials with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia have said that in the recording, Leddy was heard saying something about “Jew money” and that “they [Jews] control the banks.”

Leddy was asked if the parent he was speaking to was a lawyer and then remarked, “the odds probably are good.”

District officials said Leddy, who could not be reached for comment, acknowledged that he made the call, thought it had disconnected, and continued speaking.

No actions were taken Tuesday against the other staff member who was present when Leddy made his comments, but who allegedly did not report them. That staffer has been placed on leave as the matter is investigated.

No members of the community spoke in support of Leddy.

One resident, Jesse Klein, called his swift firing “a public shaming and execution,” contrasting what he saw as difference in Wissahickon’s responses to Leddy’s comments and its response to some Jewish parents’ concerns over discourse at district events about the Israel-Hamas War and Palestinian efforts to build a Palestinian state.

Klein and Danielle Parmenter, a Wissahickon resident and rabbi, said that those concerns have been minimized.

“That inconsistency is deeply destabilizing, and it erodes trust,” said Parmenter.

Leddy’s firing, “was necessary,” Parmenter said. “Antisemitism must never be tolerated, especially from those entrusted with the care of children.”

Carmina Taylor, another Wissahickon resident, said the Black community is “in support of the way you’ve handled the situation, and how you’re trying to have a meeting of healing for the Jewish community, but understand that the Black community is also hurting for the way we’ve been treated over the years ... we hope that you’re mindful of our concerns as well.”