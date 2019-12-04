Last month, Grammy-winning Philly rock band The War on Drugs announced that they would perform their second annual series of holiday-season shows in Philadelphia, with partial proceeds going to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
Like last year, the location of the 2019 “Drugcember to Remember” shows was hush-hush when the concerts were announced. Fans entered a lottery for the right to purchase tickets, knowing only the shows’ scheduled dates, Dec. 29 and 30.
Now it can be told: The Adam Granduciel-led band that took home a Best Rock Album golden gramophone for their 2017 album, A Deeper Understanding — and that’s turning up on many best-of-the-decade critics’ lists — will return to the tight quarters of Union Transfer on the 29th, then play the Fillmore Philadelphia for the first time the next night.
All lottery winners have been informed of their good fortune, and the Union Transfer show is sold out. Some tickets remain for the Fillmore, however, and those will go on sale to the general public on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
The link to buy them is warondrugs.shop.ticketstoday.com. One dollar from each ticket goes to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, with the amount matched by three other organizations. Last year, more than $35,000 was raised.
In addition to the shows, the band has partnered with Harrisburg’s Little Amps coffee roasters and Philly-bred artist Steve “Espo” Powers to sell a blend of Colombian and Nicaraguan coffee beans, which will be available at the shows. Partial proceeds from the beans will also go to the Fund.