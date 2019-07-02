The New York-based Hathaway clan has summered in Cape May for years. Kate Hathaway is a member of the board of directors of Cape May Stage, and a frequent actor, according to artistic director Roy Steinberg. Stints include I Hate Hamlet (2010), Steel Magnolias (2011), Other Desert Cities (2014), and the one-woman tour de force At Wit’s End: Erma Bombeck last summer.