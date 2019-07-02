Kate McCauley Hathaway is treading the boards at Cape May Stage, playing the character of Kate in the charming play Sylvia through Aug. 2.
That last name, though. Could she be … ?
She could. Hathaway is the mother of film star Anne Hathaway. Turns out that Hathaway, with her own long acting resume, is a mainstay in the Cape May thespian world.
The New York-based Hathaway clan has summered in Cape May for years. Kate Hathaway is a member of the board of directors of Cape May Stage, and a frequent actor, according to artistic director Roy Steinberg. Stints include I Hate Hamlet (2010), Steel Magnolias (2011), Other Desert Cities (2014), and the one-woman tour de force At Wit’s End: Erma Bombeck last summer.
When she heard Cape May Stage was scheduling Sylvia, she asked to audition. Evidently she passed.
“She’s a marvelous draw,” Steinberg says. “She’s lived here for years, and friends and family come. The yacht club just about bought out a recent performance. She’s a wonderful artist in her own right.”