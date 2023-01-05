Delaware County icon Aunt Mary Pat is retiring from Acme — and the stage.

First invented by Troy Hendrickson as a tribute to his Iggles-loving, frank-to-a-fault mom after the Birds won the Super Bowl in 2018, the character has spawned a non-stop comedy churn, punctuated with a Delco accent. Now, Hendrickson as Aunt Mary has more than 180,000 followers combined across Facebook and Instagram, plus a roving show where thousands watch him bemoan improper Wawa etiquette (among other things) in a Karen cut and blue eyeshadow.

After five years of live performances, Hendrickson announced via Facebook that Mary Pat would be retiring from the stage at the end of her 2023 “Clocking Out: The Farewell Tour,” which will run from March through June. Tickets will be available in February.

“All of this work, travel, and constant state of being busy have taken a toll on my physical and mental health and my personal relationships,” Hendrickson wrote in a post. “I know this may come as a shock and surprise to some, but it’s been weighing on my mind now for more than a year.”

The “Queen of Delco” creator has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, but described a packed schedule that left little time for life outside the character. Now in his mid-thirties, Hendrickson said he averages about 200 shows a year as Aunt Mary, on top of private events and stints as his more polished drag persona, Miss Troy.

“This doesn’t mean AMP is going away,” he wrote, noting that Aunt Mary will still be around for special appearances and to gossip about her frenemie Dawn on social media. “I am just changing the way that we see her.”

Hendrickson said the Clocking Out tour will be accompanied by a greatest hits album and provide a little closure — Aunt Mary Pat is also stepping back from her career at Acme. Meanwhile Hendrickson himself will be hosting a new podcast called “Dive into Wine,” with no characters included.

Have no fear, there’s still plenty of comedy based on the niche-yet-universal experience of mispronouncing “water,” going to Catholic mass, and praying for an Eagles win. Tiktok user @sydthatassdown has been reliving her childhood growing up in an Irish Catholic household in Philly on the platform, while the Delco accent has spawned trend after trend.