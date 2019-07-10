Everybody now: Baby Shark, do do do do.
Who doesn’t want to hear 75 minutes straight of “Baby Shark," the viral hit that’s been viewed over 3 billion times on YouTube? Well, now you can.
Baby Shark Live!, a live show based on the song, is coming to the Academy of Music on November 10.
Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live, said yesterday on the Today show that “costume characters, incredible sound, lights and video” will all be a part of the 75 minute show.
Pinkfong! Kids Songs & Stories, the brains behind “Baby Shark," has other viral Youtube hits that have racked over nine billion views, which will more than likely be included on the live show’s set list. Also, expect appearances from other characters such as Pinkfong, and none other than Baby Shark.
Shaw said, “The show should be a fun, engaging and immersive and an interactive show," but said they’re really looking at the show as "a kid’s first concert experience.”
Tickets go on Tuesday, July 16 for the Philadelphia show, and can be purchased at www.babysharklive.com/