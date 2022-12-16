The pop music calendar winds down with one final Fishtown festival at two adjacent venues, and Johnny Brenda’s three-night-stand by Philly’s most acclaimed rock band, and hometown shows by two touring songwriters.

1. The Front Bottoms present Champagne Jam

Central Jersey rock duo, the Front Bottoms, are staging their own weekend festival in Fishtown, putting to use the Fillmore, its upstairs venue the Foundry, plus Brooklyn Bowl next door. The FBs headline both nights at the Fillmore, joined by Joyce Manor, Emperor X, and Lunar Vacation on Friday. On Saturday, they are joined by Titus Andronicus, Soul Glo, and Prince Daddy & Hyena. Another Michael, Kid Sistr, and Riverby are among the bands playing at the Foundry on the weekend, and Shannen Moser is the must-see act at the Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday. $60-$145, 6 p.m., 12/16, $49-$102, 6 p.m., 12/17, 29 E. Allen St. and at 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia.

2. Dave Hause

It’s a hometown show for Dave Hause, the now California-based, Roxboro-raised rock songwriter who formerly fronted the punk band The Loved Ones and wrote a USA Today op-ed last year explaining why Taylor Swift “is infinitely more punk rock” than he is. He’s touring behind Blood Harmony, his 2021 album that, like all his recent increasingly Americana-flavored efforts, features significant contributions from his younger brother Tim. Nashville songwriter Will Hoge, who produced Blood Harmony, opens. $29.50-$40, 8 p.m., 12/16, Sellersville Theater, 18 W. Temple Ave, Sellersville, st94.com.

3. Destroy Lonely

The 21-year-old Atlanta rapper and Playboi Carti protégé, born Bobby Sandamanie III, scored a viral TikTok hit this year by boasting about his fashion prowess on his song “NoStylist.” Homixide Gang and DJ Blak Boy are also on the bill. $130, 8 p.m., 12/17, Theater of Living Arts, 332 South St., tlaphilly.com.

4. Son Little

Philly songwriter Son Little — born Aaron Livingston — wrote his new album Like Neptune after going through old notebooks, which unearthed long buried memories of being abused as a child. The album is rich and deep but doesn’t feel weighed down by trauma. Instead, the singer, whose vocals on songs like “bend yr ear” recall Bill Withers, has said that “this is the first time I’m making music for the pure joy of creating.”

This three-act bill finds worthy openers in Lizzie No, the New York songwriter who has toured extensively with the Black Opry Revue, and Sug Daniels, the Philly singer whose 2022 has included BOR shows, a tribute video to Jill Scott, and a newly released “Santa Baby” Christmas song. $20, 8 p.m., 12/17, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org.

5. Cosmic Guilt & Toby Leaman

Excellent double bill headlined by James Everhart’s 10-piece Phily psychedelic country rock band, which released their self-titled debut album this year. On the undercard is Toby Leaman, the bassist and singer who has led Dr. Dog with Scott McMicken since the early 2000s but has been focusing on solo material since that band stopped touring at the end of 2021. $19.49, 8 p.m., 12/17, Arden Gild Hall, 2125 The Highway, Wilmington, ardenconcerts.com.

6. Oddisee & Good Company

Rapper Amir Mohamed el Khalifa has a nom de rap — Oddisee — inspired by Homer’s epic poem, and a band, Good Company, that backs him with a musicality reminiscent of Daisy Age-era acts like De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest. Ralph Real & the Family Band and Philly rapper The Bul Bey are also on the bill. $20-$30, 8 p.m., 12/16, The Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

7. Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg

All the original Ramones are dead, but Marky Ramone sat on the drum throne longer than anyone else, playing with the band from 1978 to 1983, and again from 1987 to 1996. On Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, which shares a name with his Sirius XM radio show, he’s joined by a crew of musicians who play a barrage of Ramones classics at breakneck speed. By the time they’re through, you will want to be sedated. Philly’s wham glam 1970s rock enthusiasts Creem Circus, featuring guitar builder extraordinaire Chris DiPinto and Rockbottom Rob Giglio on drums, are openers. $25-$55, 7 p.m., 12/18, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

8. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The quasi-classical prog-rock Christmas music arena production that is known as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra rolls into South Philly for two shows on Sunday, including an afternoon matinee. The band which producer Paul O’Neill founded with members of the Florida metal band Savatage, after he visited Russia and became fixated on the Trans-Siberian Railroad, are on their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. $29-$109.50, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., 12/18, 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

9. A Drugcember To Remember

Celebrated Philly band The War On Drugs are bringing back “A Drugcember To Remember” after a two-year absence. They’re playing three shows at Johnny Brenda’s as a benefit for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. They’re sold out, but you can still bid on signed Philly sports and music memorabilia. More info on that at thewarondrugs.net. Sold out, 8:30 p.m., 12/19-21, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., JohnnyBrendas.com

10. Musiq Soulchild

The Philly neo-soul singer who made his debut in 2000 with Aijuswannaseing and has been nominated for 13 Grammys takes over City Winery with four shows on two nights. All four are sold out, but there’s a wait list on City Winery’s website, and the venue has been releasing tickets. Sold out, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 12/21 and 12/22, 900 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia