This week’s music highlights include Damon Albarn’s cartoon band on North Broad Street, plus reggae in Ardmore, jazz in Fishtown and West Philly, a dance party by the A.C. Boardwalk, and a Saturday afternoon porchfest.

1. Gorillaz

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn is bringing his virtual band to town for two shows at the Met, a sweet setup considering the animated ensemble — represented in cartoon form in drawings by Jamie Hewlett — are doing arena-sized shows in many other cities. At the Met, Blur founder and multi-genre conceptualist Albarn will front a 14-piece band, plus guests. The band’s Cracker Island is due next year, with early singles featuring Stevie Nicks and Thundercat. $133-$313, 8 p.m., 10/14-10/15, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com.

2. The Low Budgets

The Philly punk band featuring Chris Peelout, Joe Jack Talcum, and Dandrew of the Dead Milkmen are reuniting for one night only for their first show in seven years. Bayonne, N.J.’s Crazy and the Brains, Doylestown’s Froggy, and punk starter band Truth Serum are also on the bill. $14, 7 p.m., 10/14, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., philamoca.org.

3. Philly Music Festival

Philly Music Fest comes to a close this weekend. Philly hip-hop collective Working On Dying takes over the REC Philly space on Friday. The same night, Shamir headlines the Dolphin Tavern in South Philly, with Echo Kid and Max Swan on the bill. And the fest finishes Saturday with Mannequin Pussy, Empath, Riverby, and Justmadnice at Underground Arts. Check phillymusicfest.com for details.

4. Wild Pink

The Brooklyn band led by John Ross and featuring Philadelphia guitarist Mike “Slo-Mo” Brenner earned deserved praised with last year’s A Billion Little Lights, thanks in no small part to Brenner’s steel guitar work. The band is back with dreamy new ILYSM featuring J Mascis on “See You Better Now.” They’ll be celebrating its release at Johnny Brenda’s on Saturday. $18, 8 p.m., 10/15, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com.

5. Black Uhuru

Reggae veterans Black Uhuru won the first-ever reggae Grammy for their album Anthem in 1985. They top a four-band bill with Rockers Galore, Solominic Sound System, and Philly hip-hop and harp duo Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise. $23-$39, 8 p.m., 10/15, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

6. Roxyunk Porchfest

Dozens of acts play for free in Roxborough and Manayunk in the latest edition of the Saturday afternoon porchfest phenomenon spreading throughout the city and the region. Bands include I Think Like Midnight, Stella Ruze, Baldini & the Bastards, Alex Posmontier Trio, Murder Hornets, and Ministry of Bad Ideas. Free, Noon-6 p.m., 10/15, Roxborough and Manayunk, roxyunkporchfest.com

7. The B-52s

New Wave dance band featuring Fred Schneider, Cindy Wilson, and Kate Pierson were a campy and clever ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture force with hits like “Private Idaho” and “Roam.” They’ll take “Rock Lobster” for a walk on the Boardwalk on their farewell tour, with opener KC & the Sunshine Band. $120-$219, 8 p.m., 10/15, Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, ticketmaster.com

8. Airbourne Toxic Event

The movie version of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel White Noise is screening at the Philadelphia Film Festival this month. Get in the mood with The Airbourne Toxic Event, the Los Angeles band led by Mikel Jollet whose name was inspired by the book. Jollet has a book of his own in Hollywood Park, a 2020 memoir about a tumultuous childhood that’s also the name of the band’s 2020 album. $25.50-$45, 8 p.m., 10/16, The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, thequeenwilmington.com.

9. Lucero

The raucous Memphis rock-and-roll band took the volume and tempo down a notch on their last album, 2021′s When You Found Me. But if the Ben Nichols-led band’s new single — “One Last F.U.” — is any indication, they’ll have their swagger back for the follow-up, Should’ve Known By Now, due in February. $26-$59, 8 p.m., 10/16, Ardmore Music Hall, pennlivearts.org.

10. Lakecia Benjamin & Pursuance

This highlight of Penn Live Arts’ weeklong Alice and John: A Coltrane Festival showcases saxophonist Benjamin, the festival’s artistic adviser. It will feature guest appearances by vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and saxophonist Gary Bartz. $23-$52, 7 p.m., 10/16, Annenberg Center, Zellerbach Theatre, 3680 Walnut St., pennlivearts.org

11. Domi and JD Beck

Pianist Domi (last name: Louna) and drummer JD Beck grew up in France and Texas. The jazz prodigies met at a music trade show in 2018 and have become YouTube sensations, playing with Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, and Herbie Hancock. See what the fuss is about with these avatars of “the new viral jazz.” $43-$105, 8 p.m., 10/20, Foundry at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com

12. Calexico

Tucson, Ariz.-born Calexico bandleaders Joey Burns and John Convertino returned to their hometown in the Sonoran Desert to record El Mirador, an album that works the Southwestern noir terrain that’s the band’s métier, mixing cumbia and norteno with folk and rock. With Ada Lea. $28-$32, 8 p.m., 10/20, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St., brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia.

13. Violent Femmes

Milwaukee folk-punk band Violent Femmes have endured for 40 years, with the Gordon Gano-led outfit recently heard from on 2019′s Hotel Last Resort. The crowd-pleasers will come from the band’s 1983 self-titled debut, including “Gone Daddy Gone” and “Blister in the Sun,” whose itchy riff is often heard at sporting events. The band’s Oct. 21 show is sold out, but tickets remain for Oct. 20. East African pop band Alsarah & the Nubatones open. $39.50, 8 p.m., 10/20, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden, utphilly.com.

14. Ibibio Sound Machine

This London-based ensemble that blends West African rhythms with electronic production is led by singer-composer Ebo Williams. She leads a band that includes Ghanaian guitarist Alfred Bannerman and Brazilian percussionist Anselmo Netto. Ibibio’s latest album, Electricity, is its most electro dance platter yet, not surprisingly since it’s a coproduction with English synth-pop band Hot Chip. Terror Jr. opens. DJ Rahsaan spins. $20-$30, 8 p.m., 10/20, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., wordcafelive.com.